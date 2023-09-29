2023 UN Day Global Leadership Award Recipients Announced

Ten North Texas Organizations and Individuals to be Recognized for Global Impact at Annual UN Day Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, October 17th, in Fort Worth
DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA, a grassroots organization, devoted to strengthening the US-UN relationship through public education and advocacy, announced its 2023 Honorees – an extraordinary group of North Texas individuals and organizations, for their bold, transformative work shifting the world onto a more sustainable and resilient path. This year's recipients, who through their organizations and body of work, have helped advance gender equality, health equity, humanitarianism, climate action, and more.
The 2023 Global Leadership recipients will be honored at a luncheon followed by an awards ceremony. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 17, at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107). The keynote speaker for this year's event is Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General.
Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and serves as the theme for UN Day 2023. It is the first universally protected fundamental human rights document. With its 30 articles, the UDHR serves as a constant reminder that human rights are universal, indivisible, and essential for a just and harmonious global community.
2023 UN Day Global Leadership Award Honorees
SDG 1: No Poverty
UNICEF USA
SDG 2: Zero Hunger
Julie L. Butner, M.S., R.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
Tarrant Area Food Bank
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being
Doric Earle, PhD, Co-Founder and Director of Operations
Restorative Farms
SDG 4: Quality Education
Sukai Durosimi, Superintendent
East Fort Worth Montessori Academy
SDG 4: Quality Education
Yasmin Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer
Uplift North Hills Preparatory School
SDG 5: Gender Equality
Paisley Elliott, Founder and Chief Ideas Officer
Paisley's Pals
SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities
Diane Paddison, MBA, Founder and Executive Director
4Word
SDG 13: Climate Action
American Airlines
SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
Ms. Opal Lee, Retired Teacher, Counselor, and Activist
Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award
Tatiana Androsov
United Nations Day marks the Anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.
"We recognize these remarkable individuals for their accomplishments and contributions, not only to North Texas, but the global community," said Avalyn Pace, president, UNA-USA Dallas. "To our 2023 Global Leadership Award recipients, whose work helps thousands of people to live better lives, thank you for contributing to the UN's mission to ensure a brighter future for all people."
UN Day award nominations were submitted by individuals across North Texas, honoring projects that respond to imminent global challenges such as climate change, migration, rising inequity, and peacebuilding.
TICKETS: Individual tickets are now available at https://tinyurl.com/6xa8bzmj.
About UNA-USA: The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in U.S. communities, colleges, and Congress. For more than 70 years, UNA-USA and its national network of 20,000 members and 200 Chapters have promoted strong U.S. leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs, and public events.
