2023 UN Day Global Leadership Award Recipients Announced

Ten North Texas Organizations and Individuals to be Recognized for Global Impact at Annual UN Day Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, October 17th, in Fort Worth

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA, a grassroots organization, devoted to strengthening the US-UN relationship through public education and advocacy, announced its 2023 Honorees – an extraordinary group of North Texas individuals and organizations, for their bold, transformative work shifting the world onto a more sustainable and resilient path. This year's recipients, who through their organizations and body of work, have helped advance gender equality, health equity, humanitarianism, climate action, and more.

The 2023 Global Leadership recipients will be honored at a luncheon followed by an awards ceremony. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 17, at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107). The keynote speaker for this year's event is Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General.

Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and serves as the theme for UN Day 2023. It is the first universally protected fundamental human rights document. With its 30 articles, the UDHR serves as a constant reminder that human rights are universal, indivisible, and essential for a just and harmonious global community.

2023 UN Day Global Leadership Award Honorees

SDG 1: No Poverty

UNICEF USA

SDG 2: Zero Hunger

Julie L. Butner, M.S., R.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Tarrant Area Food Bank

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

Doric Earle, PhD, Co-Founder and Director of Operations

Restorative Farms

SDG 4: Quality Education

Sukai Durosimi, Superintendent

East Fort Worth Montessori Academy

SDG 4: Quality Education

Yasmin Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer

Uplift North Hills Preparatory School

SDG 5: Gender Equality

Paisley Elliott, Founder and Chief Ideas Officer

Paisley's Pals

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

Diane Paddison, MBA, Founder and Executive Director

4Word

SDG 13: Climate Action

American Airlines

SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

Ms. Opal Lee, Retired Teacher, Counselor, and Activist

Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award

Tatiana Androsov

United Nations Day marks the Anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

"We recognize these remarkable individuals for their accomplishments and contributions, not only to North Texas, but the global community," said Avalyn Pace, president, UNA-USA Dallas. "To our 2023 Global Leadership Award recipients, whose work helps thousands of people to live better lives, thank you for contributing to the UN's mission to ensure a brighter future for all people."

UN Day award nominations were submitted by individuals across North Texas, honoring projects that respond to imminent global challenges such as climate change, migration, rising inequity, and peacebuilding.

TICKETS: Individual tickets are now available at https://tinyurl.com/6xa8bzmj.

About UNA-USA: The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in U.S. communities, colleges, and Congress. For more than 70 years, UNA-USA and its national network of 20,000 members and 200 Chapters have promoted strong U.S. leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs, and public events.

