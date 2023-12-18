2023 Youtube Talent of the year announced at Influencer Awards as Australian entrepreneur, Robbi Jan

Robbi Jan, a Miami based entrepreneur from Australia has been voted the "Youtube Talent" of the year at the 2023 International Influencer Awards!

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robbi Jan, a Miami based entrepreneur from Australia has been voted the "Youtube Talent" of the year at the 2023 International Influencer Awards! Influencer Insider recognised Jan, 29, who moved to USA in 2019, leaving her career in dentistry to pursue fashion for her unique Youtube content. With nearly 640 million views on her channel, Jan post daily to her engaged community, discussing her love for Jesus, fashion, styling and lifestyle content.

Robbi brings a unique spin to her styling content, and recently launched her own brand, Lumier Label, which boasts a 4 in 1 glasses frame. Spotted on celebrities and some of your favourite style creators, Lumier Label is one luxe blue light frame with magnetic interchangeable sunglasses lenses. The collection sold out within days.

