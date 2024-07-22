2023-2024 Tri-M® Music Honor Society National and State Chapters of the Year Announced

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announces the 2023–2024 Tri-M® Music Honor Society (Tri-M®) Chapters of the Year. The Tri-M National Chapters of the Year (Junior and Senior) receive engraved permanent service plaques along with their respective Chapter of the Year Scholarship awards. Tri-M chapters in each of the six NAfME divisions were also recognized as State Chapters of the Year.
The Tri-M National Chapters of the Year (Junior and Senior) receive engraved permanent service plaques along with their respective Chapter of the Year Scholarship awards. Scholarships must be used to fund a professional development activity for the chapter including, but not limited to, clinicians, master classes, field trips, conference travel, or summer music program scholarships. The Senior Division Chapter of the Year received a $1,000 scholarship, and the Junior Division Chapter of the Year received a $800 scholarship. Runners-up also received scholarships for their schools. Tri-M chapters in each of the six NAfME divisions were also recognized as State Chapters of the Year.
National Chapters of the Year:
Senior Division
Chapter of the Year
Montgomery Bell Academy – Nashville, Tennessee
Chapter Number 6715
Nikki Wilson, advisor
First Runner Up
Rancho Solano Preparatory School – Scottsdale, Arizona
Chapter Number 8136
Brandon Zale, advisor
Gordon Brown, principal
Second Runner Up
Smithtown High School West – Smithtown, New York
Chapter Number 1338
Joseph Cotignola, advisor
John Coady, principal
Junior Division
Chapter of the Year
Correia Middle School – San Diego, California
Chapter Number 8626
Marc Dwyer, advisor
Jonathan McDade, principal
First Runner Up
Whitman Middle School – Seattle, Washington
Chapter Number 9074
Melanie Gunn, advisor
John Houston, principal
Second Runner Up
Ranney School – Tinton Falls, New Jersey
Chapter Number 4410
John Propper, advisor
David Ketcham, principal
State Chapters of the Year:
Eastern Division
Connecticut
Manchester High School – Manchester, Connecticut
Chapter Number 2295
Carina Rosa, Matthew DeSorbo, advisors
Delaware
William Penn High School – New Castle, Delaware
Chapter Number 4305
Matthew Haddock, advisor
Maryland
North Hagerstown High School – Hagerstown, Maryland
Chapter Number 9034
Dr. Jeannine Sturm, advisor
Massachusetts
Sharon High School – Sharon, Massachusetts
Chapter Number 3732
Rachel Glenister, advisor
New Hampshire
Goffstown High School – Goffstown, New Hampshire
Chapter Number 6499
Joshua Desrochers, Christopher Belding, advisors
New Jersey
Hunterdon Central Regional High School – Flemington, New Jersey
Chapter Number 7240
Bob Kenny, advisor
New York
Smithtown High School East – Saint James, New York
Chapter Number 4958
Brian McCoy, advisor
Pennsylvania
Hershey High School – Hershey, Pennsylvania
Chapter Number 428
Brandon Buterbaugh, advisor
Rhode Island
Cumberland High School – Cumberland, Rhode Island
Chapter Number 3588
Amanda Santo, advisor
Vermont
Hartford High School – White River Junction, Vermont
Chapter Number 8387
Andrea Nardone, advisor
North Central Division
Illinois
McHenry Community High School – McHenry, Illinois
Chapter Number 139
Tracy Tobin, advisor
Michigan
Bloomfield Hills High School – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Chapter Number 7412
Alan Posner, advisor
Nebraska
Kearney High School – Kearney, Nebraska
Chapter Number 4101
Rick Mitchell, advisor
South Dakota
Pierre T.F. Riggs – Pierre, South Dakota
Chapter Number 6441
Gage Ruhlman, advisor
Northwest Division
Oregon
Parkrose High School – Portland, Oregon
Chapter Number 3814
Lesley Bossert, advisor
Southern Division
Alabama
Auburn High School – Auburn, Alabama
Chapter Number 8281
Deanna Marshall, advisor
Florida
Tarpon Springs High School – Tarpon Springs, Florida
Chapter Number 8524
Dr. Timothy Sexton, advisor
Georgia
Mary Persons High School – Forsyth, Georgia
Chapter Number 6802
Charles Hernandez, advisor
Louisiana
Ursuline Academy of New Orleans – New Orleans, Louisiana
Chapter Number 1186
Helen H. Myers, advisor
Virginia
Monelison Middle School – Madison Heights, Virginia
Chapter Number 9490
Aaron Tomlin, advisor
Southwestern Division
Kansas
Piper High School Music Department – Kansas City, Kansas
Chapter Number 5682
Shelly Cole, advisor
Texas
Travis High School – Richmond, Texas
Chapter Number 6864
Sabrina Behrens, advisor
Western Division
California
Amador Valley High School – Pleasanton, California
Chapter Number 9360
Jonathan Grantham, advisor
The Tri-M® Music Honor Society is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership. Since 1985, through more than 9,700 chartered chapters and approximately 80,000 student members annually, Tri-M® has given more than $145,000 in Chapter of the Year Scholarship Awards to chapters across the country making a difference in their communities. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education.
The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.
For more information, visit: nafme.org/tri-m.
