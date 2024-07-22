2023-2024 Tri-M® Music Honor Society National and State Chapters of the Year Announced

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announces the 2023–2024 Tri-M® Music Honor Society (Tri-M®) Chapters of the Year. The Tri-M National Chapters of the Year (Junior and Senior) receive engraved permanent service plaques along with their respective Chapter of the Year Scholarship awards. Tri-M chapters in each of the six NAfME divisions were also recognized as State Chapters of the Year.

The Tri-M National Chapters of the Year (Junior and Senior) receive engraved permanent service plaques along with their respective Chapter of the Year Scholarship awards. Scholarships must be used to fund a professional development activity for the chapter including, but not limited to, clinicians, master classes, field trips, conference travel, or summer music program scholarships. The Senior Division Chapter of the Year received a $1,000 scholarship, and the Junior Division Chapter of the Year received a $800 scholarship. Runners-up also received scholarships for their schools. Tri-M chapters in each of the six NAfME divisions were also recognized as State Chapters of the Year.

National Chapters of the Year:

Senior Division

Chapter of the Year
Montgomery Bell Academy – Nashville, Tennessee
Chapter Number 6715
Nikki Wilson, advisor

First Runner Up
Rancho Solano Preparatory School – Scottsdale, Arizona
Chapter Number 8136
Brandon Zale, advisor
Gordon Brown, principal

Second Runner Up
Smithtown High School West – Smithtown, New York
Chapter Number 1338
Joseph Cotignola, advisor
John Coady, principal

Junior Division

Chapter of the Year
Correia Middle SchoolSan Diego, California
Chapter Number 8626
Marc Dwyer, advisor
Jonathan McDade, principal

First Runner Up
Whitman Middle School – Seattle, Washington
Chapter Number 9074
Melanie Gunn, advisor
John Houston, principal

Second Runner Up
Ranney SchoolTinton Falls, New Jersey
Chapter Number 4410
John Propper, advisor
David Ketcham, principal

State Chapters of the Year:

Eastern Division

Connecticut
Manchester High School – Manchester, Connecticut
Chapter Number 2295
Carina Rosa, Matthew DeSorbo, advisors

Delaware
William Penn High SchoolNew Castle, Delaware
Chapter Number 4305
Matthew Haddock, advisor

Maryland
North Hagerstown High School – Hagerstown, Maryland
Chapter Number 9034
Dr. Jeannine Sturm, advisor

Massachusetts
Sharon High SchoolSharon, Massachusetts
Chapter Number 3732
Rachel Glenister, advisor

New Hampshire
Goffstown High School – Goffstown, New Hampshire
Chapter Number 6499
Joshua Desrochers, Christopher Belding, advisors

New Jersey
Hunterdon Central Regional High School – Flemington, New Jersey
Chapter Number 7240
Bob Kenny, advisor

New York
Smithtown High School East – Saint James, New York
Chapter Number 4958
Brian McCoy, advisor

Pennsylvania
Hershey High School – Hershey, Pennsylvania
Chapter Number 428
Brandon Buterbaugh, advisor

Rhode Island
Cumberland High School – Cumberland, Rhode Island
Chapter Number 3588
Amanda Santo, advisor

Vermont
Hartford High School – White River Junction, Vermont
Chapter Number 8387
Andrea Nardone, advisor

North Central Division

Illinois
McHenry Community High School – McHenry, Illinois
Chapter Number 139
Tracy Tobin, advisor

Michigan
Bloomfield Hills High School – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Chapter Number 7412
Alan Posner, advisor

Nebraska
Kearney High SchoolKearney, Nebraska
Chapter Number 4101
Rick Mitchell, advisor

South Dakota
Pierre T.F. RiggsPierre, South Dakota
Chapter Number 6441
Gage Ruhlman, advisor

Northwest Division

Oregon
Parkrose High School – Portland, Oregon
Chapter Number 3814
Lesley Bossert, advisor

Southern Division

Alabama
Auburn High School – Auburn, Alabama
Chapter Number 8281
Deanna Marshall, advisor

Florida
Tarpon Springs High School – Tarpon Springs, Florida
Chapter Number 8524
Dr. Timothy Sexton, advisor

Georgia
Mary Persons High SchoolForsyth, Georgia
Chapter Number 6802
Charles Hernandez, advisor

Louisiana
Ursuline Academy of New Orleans – New Orleans, Louisiana
Chapter Number 1186
Helen H. Myers, advisor

Virginia
Monelison Middle School – Madison Heights, Virginia
Chapter Number 9490
Aaron Tomlin, advisor

Southwestern Division

Kansas
Piper High School Music Department – Kansas City, Kansas
Chapter Number 5682
Shelly Cole, advisor

Texas
Travis High SchoolRichmond, Texas
Chapter Number 6864
Sabrina Behrens, advisor

Western Division

California
Amador Valley High SchoolPleasanton, California
Chapter Number 9360
Jonathan Grantham, advisor

The Tri-M® Music Honor Society is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership. Since 1985, through more than 9,700 chartered chapters and approximately 80,000 student members annually, Tri-M® has given more than $145,000 in Chapter of the Year Scholarship Awards to chapters across the country making a difference in their communities. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

