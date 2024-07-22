2023-2024 Tri-M® Music Honor Society National and State Chapters of the Year Announced

Tri-M® is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership Post this

National Chapters of the Year:

Senior Division

Chapter of the Year

Montgomery Bell Academy – Nashville, Tennessee

Chapter Number 6715

Nikki Wilson, advisor

First Runner Up

Rancho Solano Preparatory School – Scottsdale, Arizona

Chapter Number 8136

Brandon Zale, advisor

Gordon Brown, principal

Second Runner Up

Smithtown High School West – Smithtown, New York

Chapter Number 1338

Joseph Cotignola, advisor

John Coady, principal

Junior Division

Chapter of the Year

Correia Middle School – San Diego, California

Chapter Number 8626

Marc Dwyer, advisor

Jonathan McDade, principal

First Runner Up

Whitman Middle School – Seattle, Washington

Chapter Number 9074

Melanie Gunn, advisor

John Houston, principal

Second Runner Up

Ranney School – Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Chapter Number 4410

John Propper, advisor

David Ketcham, principal

State Chapters of the Year:

Eastern Division

Connecticut

Manchester High School – Manchester, Connecticut

Chapter Number 2295

Carina Rosa, Matthew DeSorbo, advisors

Delaware

William Penn High School – New Castle, Delaware

Chapter Number 4305

Matthew Haddock, advisor

Maryland

North Hagerstown High School – Hagerstown, Maryland

Chapter Number 9034

Dr. Jeannine Sturm, advisor

Massachusetts

Sharon High School – Sharon, Massachusetts

Chapter Number 3732

Rachel Glenister, advisor

New Hampshire

Goffstown High School – Goffstown, New Hampshire

Chapter Number 6499

Joshua Desrochers, Christopher Belding, advisors

New Jersey

Hunterdon Central Regional High School – Flemington, New Jersey

Chapter Number 7240

Bob Kenny, advisor

New York

Smithtown High School East – Saint James, New York

Chapter Number 4958

Brian McCoy, advisor

Pennsylvania

Hershey High School – Hershey, Pennsylvania

Chapter Number 428

Brandon Buterbaugh, advisor

Rhode Island

Cumberland High School – Cumberland, Rhode Island

Chapter Number 3588

Amanda Santo, advisor

Vermont

Hartford High School – White River Junction, Vermont

Chapter Number 8387

Andrea Nardone, advisor

North Central Division

Illinois

McHenry Community High School – McHenry, Illinois

Chapter Number 139

Tracy Tobin, advisor

Michigan

Bloomfield Hills High School – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Chapter Number 7412

Alan Posner, advisor

Nebraska

Kearney High School – Kearney, Nebraska

Chapter Number 4101

Rick Mitchell, advisor

South Dakota

Pierre T.F. Riggs – Pierre, South Dakota

Chapter Number 6441

Gage Ruhlman, advisor

Northwest Division

Oregon

Parkrose High School – Portland, Oregon

Chapter Number 3814

Lesley Bossert, advisor

Southern Division

Alabama

Auburn High School – Auburn, Alabama

Chapter Number 8281

Deanna Marshall, advisor

Florida

Tarpon Springs High School – Tarpon Springs, Florida

Chapter Number 8524

Dr. Timothy Sexton, advisor

Georgia

Mary Persons High School – Forsyth, Georgia

Chapter Number 6802

Charles Hernandez, advisor

Louisiana

Ursuline Academy of New Orleans – New Orleans, Louisiana

Chapter Number 1186

Helen H. Myers, advisor

Virginia

Monelison Middle School – Madison Heights, Virginia

Chapter Number 9490

Aaron Tomlin, advisor

Southwestern Division

Kansas

Piper High School Music Department – Kansas City, Kansas

Chapter Number 5682

Shelly Cole, advisor

Texas

Travis High School – Richmond, Texas

Chapter Number 6864

Sabrina Behrens, advisor

Western Division

California

Amador Valley High School – Pleasanton, California

Chapter Number 9360

Jonathan Grantham, advisor

The Tri-M® Music Honor Society is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership. Since 1985, through more than 9,700 chartered chapters and approximately 80,000 student members annually, Tri-M® has given more than $145,000 in Chapter of the Year Scholarship Awards to chapters across the country making a difference in their communities. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

For more information, visit: nafme.org/tri-m.

Follow Tri-M® on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/TriMHQ) and #MusicHonors on Twitter and Instagram.

