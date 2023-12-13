2023's Most Requested RevOps Product Features According to a SaaS Disrupter

"We pride ourselves on understanding our customers' pain points and look forward to the positive impact these new features will have on our client's business operations in the coming year." Post this

We added over 20 standardized features to our product offerings this year, all based on customer use cases. Here are the top three that made the most impact for our customers:

DONATION PORTAL – any nonprofit can now be fully native in Salesforce without Classy or Give Lively connectors headaches

MODULAR E-COMMERCE – customers have the freedom to make their Catalog, Checkout and Cart look however they want while connecting and leveraging all of SAASTEPS' back-end intelligence using modular and global methods capabilities

SAASPAY – this fully integrated, streamlined, and easy-to-use payment processing platform is designed to help companies accelerate their revenue by automating key operations and reducing revenue leakage. This feature rounds out our comprehensive SAASRAM suite, creating a truly end-to-end revenue management solution for our customers.

Continuous improvement and customer satisfaction are always key focus areas (and part of our Passionately Resilient core value) for the company. As we continue to innovate and enhance our solutions, we look forward to rolling out several features that will deliver advanced capabilities and streamlined experiences for our clients. Look out for these product enhancements for 2024:

CUSTOMER PORTAL WITH TICKETING SYSTEM – The portal will enable users to easily submit and track their service requests, enhancing the overall customer experience. This new feature is designed to offer an efficient and organized approach to customer service and support.

E-COMMERCE ADD-ONS MARKETPLACE – This expansion of our E-Commerce platform includes a wishlist function, customer reviews, an AI chatbot for immediate assistance, and customizable design elements for headers, footers, and checkout pages. These features will provide a more personalized and user-friendly shopping experience for our client's customers.

INTEGRATION WITH NETSUITE ACCOUNTING AND INTACT SAGE – This seamless, out-of-the-box integration will utilize leading accounting software like NetSuite Accounting and Intact Sage. This integration is designed to streamline financial processes and offer a cohesive user experience.

ENHANCED PRODUCT MANAGEMENT FEATURES – The introduction of 'Select Products' and 'Manage Products' functionalities will offer more control and flexibility in managing product offerings, allowing for a more efficient and intuitive product administration process.

We pride ourselves on understanding our customers' pain points and look forward to the positive impact these new features will have on our client's business operations in the coming year.

This has been a challenging year for small businesses, the economy, and the world as a whole. We are revitalized daily by the passion of our team members and the successes of our customers and are excited to continue the momentum in 2024. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest on our product features, or schedule a free demo today.

