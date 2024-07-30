2024-2025 NEXT for AUTISM FELLOWS RECIPIENTS ARE ANNOUNCED

NEXT seeks to aid service providers dealing with the ongoing DSP workforce crisis by partnering to recruit and retain FELLOWS to work as DSP during their time in school. We are grateful to our partners and donors for sharing in this vision. Gillian Leek, CEO, NEXT for AUTISM Post this

This is the second year of the FELLOWS program, which now includes 23 FELLOWS. As part of the program, each recipient works 800 hours a year as a DSP supporting autistic adults, in addition to receiving a scholarship award to assist with their tuition. Thanks to generous support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Louis J. and June E. Kay Foundation, The Sunshine Foundation, and The Taft Foundation for helping make this important program possible.

"We are thrilled to partner with NEXT for AUTISM and their FELLOWS Scholarship Program. This initiative is more than just an employment-based scholarship; it underscores our dedication to empowering our employees in their career journeys. At the same time, it fosters invaluable real-world experiences for students in health and human services fields. Recent data from New York Disability Advocates revealed a concerning 31% turnover rate in the nonprofit provider workforce statewide in 2022. Here at The Arc Westchester, we see the FELLOWS Scholarship Program as a crucial initiative not only for attracting and retaining our committed team members but also for nurturing their professional growth within our organization and helping them realize their career aspirations." Tibi Guzmán, CEO, The Arc Westchester

This year's program includes five new education partnerships University of Illinois Chicago, Mercy University (New York State), Richard Daley City College (Chicago, IL), SUNY (Westchester Community College), and Temple University (Philadelphia, PA) and four community partnerships A Plus Autism Solutions (Chicago, IL), The Arc Westchester (White Plains, NY), Urban Autism Solutions (Chicago, IL), Variety the Children's Charity (Delaware Valley location).

The 2025-2026 NEXT for AUTISM Fellows Scholarship cycle will commence in January 2025. We eagerly anticipate applying the insights gained from this year and observing how the program evolves based on the data we gather.

"This fellowship will allow me to develop skills that will directly impact my future career as a speech pathologist," shared Nasiah, a FELLOWS recipient attending the University of Illinois-Chicago.

