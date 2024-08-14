2024 ARA Overmountain Rally Tennessee Announces the Full Schedule of Events for September 14 in Newport, TN

Rally Racing will bring the thrill of automobile racing back to Newport, TN, a city with deep roots in NASCAR and dirt track racing history. Post this

The day begins at the historic Cocke County Fairgrounds in Newport, TN at a Parc Expose. Each car will complete a full loop on the track before setting out on a timed schedule to the full course. Cars will be on display before heading out to complete a loop of the three challenging forest stages. After the first loop of stages is complete, the rally cars will return to the fairgrounds at 1 pm for servicing. Spectators will have an opportunity to see the skilled teams working on the vehicles at an experience similar to sitting near pit row at round track racing events. After service, the race teams will head out for another loop of the timed forest stages. Each driver is working against the clock and the road conditions.

At the evening session, the recently reopened Newport Speedway will be hosting a second Parc Expose and "Super Special" stages. The event begins at 7:00 pm with super special (head-to-head) racing on the short track starting at 8:30 pm. Rally cars will be flying off jumps under the lights of Newport Speedway! The conditions of the jumps test the suspension of the specially modified rally cars.

This is "not to be missed" racing action! Racing will conclude at 9:30 pm. The event winner is declared by lowest accumulated time. This includes penalties accumulated on the road sections for being late or early to controls. If you are a gear head or simply love automobile racing, this is a must add event to add to your fall calendar

