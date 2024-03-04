2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners Announced

Our program has a rich legacy of nurturing outstanding leaders and these spouses epitomize unparalleled dedication and service. Post this

Army: Kimberly Gold

Marine Corps: Liz Hensel

Navy: Angela Joy Litteral

Air Force: Danielle Alford

Space Force: Courtney Barber

Coast Guard: Shawna McQuate

National Guard: Courtney Deady

"We are honored to recognize the outstanding achievements of these exceptional military spouses," says Lori Simmons, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Armed Forces Insurance. "Our program has a rich legacy of nurturing outstanding leaders and these spouses epitomize unparalleled dedication and service. Their commitment to their families and communities is truly awe-inspiring and deserves our utmost admiration."

Next, the winners will progress to the national level of the competition, where they will contend for the esteemed title of 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®. The nationwide voting period is set to begin on March 7 and close on March 8. Furthermore, a distinguished panel will assess the seven finalists across five key criteria: military community involvement, leadership capabilities, community-building skills, communication proficiency, and personal narrative.

Since its establishment in 2008, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program has remained the foremost honor for military spouses, acknowledging their essential role in strengthening the readiness and resilience of military families. Recipients of the award are welcomed into a year-round program crafted to cultivate leadership, broaden networks, develop essential life skills, and advocate for meaningful change within their communities.

For further details about the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award, including voting guidelines, sponsorship opportunities, and more, please visit msoy.afi.org. For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: Lakesha Cole, [email protected].

About Armed Forces Insurance:

Founded in 1887 by military leaders, Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) is dedicated to protecting the property of those who serve our nation. Beyond offering superior property and casualty insurance solutions to military professionals in the United States and abroad, AFI is also the proud owner of the Military Spouse of the Year® award program. This program, now recognized as a 501(c)(19) nonprofit organization, honors the dedication, achievements, and contributions of military spouses to their communities and the broader military environment. With an in-depth understanding of the unique challenges faced by its members, Armed Forces Insurance provides an unmatched level of personalized service in the industry. For more information about our insurance solutions and the Military Spouse of the Year® program, visit www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234. Stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

