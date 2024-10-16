2024 Audi Q7 SUV Features Digital OLED Rear Light Panels produced by the OLEDWorks Atala Brand

Robust and automotive certified, the Atala brand by OLEDWorks is designed to last the lifetime of a vehicle—passing the stringent reliability tests of world-leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. Post this

"Audi is a forward-thinking innovator who creatively pushes boundaries to offer their customers a first-class combination of elegance and utility," shared David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. "We're delighted to be a part of this journey with them to help shape the future of automotive lighting and set new standards for excellence."

After the release of the updated Audi A8 in 2022 in 2022 and the upgraded 2024 Audi Q8 luxury SUV, the Q7 is the next Audi model to house digital OLED 1.0 rear lighting produced under OLEDWorks' Atala brand. The left and right rear lights each contain three digital OLED panels with six high-contrast segments each, for a total of 36 segments that are individually addressable via software control.

"The upgraded Audi Q7 offers unique possibilities that enhance both lighting personalization and functionality," said Dr. Werner Thomas, Project Manager OLED technology at AUDI AG. "Digital OLED 1.0 lighting technology enabled Audi to design a digital lighting experience that further showcases the premium-class character of this flagship model."

Digital OLED technology offers uncompromising light integrity and endless design possibilities. Robust and automotive certified, the Atala brand by OLEDWorks is designed to last the lifetime of a vehicle—passing the stringent reliability tests of world-leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. Atala technology enables automotive lighting designers to reimagine what's possible and pave the way for a new generation of adaptable, communicable, and flexible OLED lighting solutions that enhance the driving experience for all.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, highly segmented, and rigid or flexible OLED lighting. From the size and shape of segments and panels to dynamic display-like animations and symbology for superior communication, Atala can be customized to match any design vision. Elevate your brand and personalize the human experience with automotive OLED technology that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality.

Atala OLED lighting solutions combine American innovation and German engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

To learn more about Atala OLED technology, visit http://www.atala.oledworks.com. Learn more about OLEDWorks, the company behind the technology, at http://www.oledworks.com.

About Audi

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2023, the Audi Group delivered 1.9 million Audi vehicles, 13,560 Bentley vehicles, 10,112 Lamborghini vehicles, and 58,224 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2023 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €69.9 billion and an operating profit of €6.3 billion. Worldwide, an annual average of more than 87,000 people worked for the Audi Group in 2023, more than 53,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

