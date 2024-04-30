2024 Audi Q8 Features Atala Automotive Lighting Technology by OLEDWorks

Crafted with industry insights, flexible and adaptable Atala OLEDs provide unmatched clarity, brightness, and uniformity to enhance any automotive illumination program. Post this

"OLEDWorks is proud to contribute its Atala lighting to the evolution of the Audi Q8," said David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. "We applaud Audi's flawless execution as reflected in the Q8's striking and impressive design."

The optional digital OLED rear lights with OLED panels also feature four digital light signatures, which include different dynamic welcome and leaving home lighting scenarios. Furthermore, the proximity indication illuminates all OLED segments when another vehicle is two meters (6.6 feet) away from a stopped Q8, which increases road safety.

"It was a pleasure working with OLEDWorks to illuminate Audi's vision for industry leading lighting technology in the upgraded Q8," stated Dr. Werner Thomas, Project Manager OLED-Lighting at AUDI AG. "These digital OLED rear lights, with four selectable designs, contribute to the overall individualization functions available to our customers and to the Q8's expressive design that ensures high recognition value for our flagship SUV range."

The upgraded Audi Q8 is the second Audi model with first-generation Atala OLED technology, following the release of the enhanced Audi A8 with digital OLED technology as a standard feature. Crafted with industry insights, flexible and adaptable Atala OLEDs provide unmatched clarity, brightness, and uniformity to enhance any automotive illumination program.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting. From the size and shape of segments and panels to dynamic display-like animations and symbology for superior communication, Atala can be customized to match any design vision. Elevate your brand and personalize the human experience with automotive OLED technology that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality.

Atala OLED lighting solutions combine American innovation and German engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified, with full traceability via a factory MES system.

To learn more about Atala OLED technology, visit http://www.atala.oledworks.com. Learn more about OLEDWorks, the company behind the technology, at http://www.oledworks.com.

