2024 Best Law Firms® ranks 24 Nixon Peabody practices National Tier 1

Nixon Peabody LLP

02 Nov, 2023, 16:20 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Law Firms® has recognized 24 Nixon Peabody practices as National Tier 1 leaders in its 2024 edition. In addition, 45 practices across the firm received Regional Tier 1 rankings.

The following Nixon Peabody national practices received Tier 1 rankings from Best Lawyers®, which publishes the rankings in Best Law Firms®:

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Corporate Law
  • Criminal Defense: White-Collar
  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • Employment Law – Management
  • Energy Law
  • Environmental Law
  • Franchise Law
  • Healthcare Law
  • Litigation – Construction
  • Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • Litigation – Real Estate
  • Media Law
  • Patent Law
  • Public Finance Law
  • Real Estate Law
  • Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Securities Regulation
  • Tax Law
  • Trademark Law
  • Trusts & Estates Law
  • Venture Capital Law

In addition to its national practices, Nixon Peabody received Tier 1 rankings at the regional level in the following geographies: Albany, NY; Boston, MA; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Long Island, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Manchester, NH; New York City; Providence, RI; Rochester, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Washington, DC.

Marking the 14th edition of Best Law Firms®, the 2024 rankings are based on research analyzing client and lawyer evaluations and peer reviews.

