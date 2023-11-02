2024 Best Law Firms® ranks 24 Nixon Peabody practices National Tier 1

Best Law Firms® has recognized 24 Nixon Peabody practices as National Tier 1 leaders in its 2024 edition. In addition, 45 practices across the firm received Regional Tier 1 rankings.

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Law Firms® has recognized 24 Nixon Peabody practices as National Tier 1 leaders in its 2024 edition. In addition, 45 practices across the firm received Regional Tier 1 rankings.

The following Nixon Peabody national practices received Tier 1 rankings from Best Lawyers®, which publishes the rankings in Best Law Firms®:

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Corporate Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employment Law – Management

Energy Law

Environmental Law

Franchise Law

Healthcare Law

Litigation – Construction

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Real Estate

Media Law

Patent Law

Public Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Securities Regulation

Tax Law

Trademark Law

Trusts & Estates Law

Venture Capital Law

In addition to its national practices, Nixon Peabody received Tier 1 rankings at the regional level in the following geographies: Albany, NY; Boston, MA; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Long Island, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Manchester, NH; New York City; Providence, RI; Rochester, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Washington, DC.

Marking the 14th edition of Best Law Firms®, the 2024 rankings are based on research analyzing client and lawyer evaluations and peer reviews.

