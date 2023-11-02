2024 Best Law Firms® ranks 24 Nixon Peabody practices National Tier 1

Best Law Firms® has recognized 24 Nixon Peabody practices as National Tier 1 leaders in its 2024 edition. In addition, 45 practices across the firm received Regional Tier 1 rankings.
The following Nixon Peabody national practices received Tier 1 rankings from Best Lawyers®, which publishes the rankings in Best Law Firms®:
- Banking and Finance Law
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Employment Law – Management
- Energy Law
- Environmental Law
- Franchise Law
- Healthcare Law
- Litigation – Construction
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Litigation – Real Estate
- Media Law
- Patent Law
- Public Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
- Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Securities Regulation
- Tax Law
- Trademark Law
- Trusts & Estates Law
- Venture Capital Law
In addition to its national practices, Nixon Peabody received Tier 1 rankings at the regional level in the following geographies: Albany, NY; Boston, MA; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Long Island, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Manchester, NH; New York City; Providence, RI; Rochester, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Washington, DC.
Marking the 14th edition of Best Law Firms®, the 2024 rankings are based on research analyzing client and lawyer evaluations and peer reviews.
