2024 CCA Retail Group conneXtion™ Conference Features Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, Unveils 180,000-Square-Foot Trade Show Floor and Much More

Following Sunday's spectacular Women of CCA event and Monday's lively Education Day, NEX40 and Welcome Reception events, conneXtion's jam-packed agenda continues with more member-to-member meetings spanning over 45 regions, additional sessions geared toward ways to drive more customer traffic, marketing and merchandising innovations, increased networking opportunities, and the opening of the 180,000-square-foot trade show floor showcasing CCA Global Partner's exclusive Retail 2.0 showroom.

The 2024 conneXtion concludes Wednesday evening with a cool-as-ice dinner and dancing event with renowned funk, R&B, and soul legends Kool & The Gang.

"There's such great energy and enthusiasm at conneXtion. Education Day was a success—very hands-on and interactive. Members are eager to learn ways to increase traffic through accelerating smart marketing initiatives, networking with their peers, making connections, and really feeling motivated about the future," said John Gilbert, President of Carpet One Floor & Home.

Keith Spano, President of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader, International Design Guild, and NISI, agrees that member enthusiasm is high. "Every detail of conneXtion has been meticulously planned to maximize our members' time here, from the peer-led panels, guest speakers, deep dives into our proprietary marketing tools, and the networking opportunities on the agenda. We want every attendee to walk away after our fun closing event feeling inspired, full of ideas, and invigorated to implement the knowledge they've learned to take their businesses to the next level."

