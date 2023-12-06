2024 CCA Retail Group conneXtion™ Conference Launches with Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran and Unveils New Marketing Initiatives to Catapult Rollout of Retail 2.0

We're focusing heavily on ways to drive more traffic through accelerating smart marketing initiatives, hands-on education sessions, incorporating more peer-led panels, and expanding our member-to-member networking for invaluable connections with other owners. Post this

"Members will notice that this convention is built around initiatives to impact their businesses immediately. We're focusing heavily on ways to drive more traffic through accelerating smart marketing initiatives, a full day of hands-on education sessions, incorporating more peer-led panels, and expanding our member-to-member networking for invaluable connections with other owners," said John Gilbert, President of Carpet One Floor & Home. "We've also infused our agenda with speakers, activities, and entertainment designed to inspire, engage, and motivate members to kick start the new year."

ConneXtion™ highlights include:

Keynote Speaker Barbara Corcoran: Attendees at conneXtion will get wisdom, advice, and inspiration from special guest Barbara Corcoran, Founder of The Corcoran Group, as well as Shark and Executive Producer on ABC's wildly successful business series, Shark Tank (where she's invested in over 100 businesses). She is also the author of Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business! and host of top business podcast "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran."

Full-Day Education Sessions: Based on member feedback, the upcoming conneXtion is expanding its educational offerings with a full day dedicated to education sessions. Classes on expansion, succession, installation, marketing, digital, operations, training, and trends will be offered.

Women of CCA Event: The conference opens on Sunday, January 14, with an exclusive Women of CCA special event. Set against the stained-glass windows and vaulted ceilings of historic architectural gem Ashton Depot in Ft. Worth, the evening includes networking, cocktails, dinner, and an empowering talk from guest speaker Pam Minick, former rodeo champ and TV host.

Networking With NEX40: The NEX40 group comes together for a night of music, drinks, and networking with fellow young professionals across CCA Retail Groups. NEX40 has been organizing trips, events, and workshops for under-40 professionals since 2016, and the group will announce exciting new opportunities planned for 2024 and 2025.

Looking Ahead with Connor Lokar: The economic forecaster returns to conneXtion to share insights and market indicators for 2024 to help business owners look ahead.

Cool Closing Event with Kool & The Gang: The 2024 conneXtion features a cool-as-ice closing event with renowned funk, R&B, and soul legends Kool & The Gang. The vibe includes all black and silver attire, an expansive dance floor, food and drink, and the exclusive chance for an in-real-life sing-along to "Celebration" and "Ladies' Night" with the band that made those songs (and many more) party staples.

"Our agenda was crafted to maximize every opportunity for our members to leverage the powerful new showroom retrofits they are undergoing with Retail 2.0. There is something for everyone at conneXtion and members look forward to connecting with friends and gaining valuable knowledge to help keep them positioned ahead of their competition in a challenging retail landscape," said Keith Spano, President of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader, International Design Guild, and NISI. "We will also spend time together diving deep into our proprietary digital marketing tools, hear from industry experts, learn ways our members can diversify and streamline their business, and see exclusive new products. Kicking off the new year with our members is always inspiring, and we can't wait to see everyone in Dallas this January."

About CCA Global Partners Retail Group

The flooring divisions of Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, Flooring Canada, the International Design Group, and The Floor Trader comprise CCA Global Partners Retail Group. With 1200 retail locations, CCA Global Partners Retail Group provides merchandising, buying, marketing, digital advertising, training, and retail tools to independent retailers across the U.S. and Canada. CCA Global Partners Retail Group is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

