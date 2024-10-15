2024 CEO Pinnacle Awards by Chief Executives Council - Call for Applicants

"CEOs and Presidents are leaders with demanding responsibilities in challenging business environments", states Neil Brown, CEO of Chief Executives Council. Post this

All registrations are then screened by an algorithm to identify finalists by category. Then a blue-chip panel of judges select the CEO Pinnacle Award winners by category, and ultimately a 2024 National CEO Pinnacle Award. Winners will be announced by January 15, 2024, and all winners will receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2024 National CEO Pinnacle Award winner will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.

"CEOs and Presidents are leaders with demanding responsibilities in challenging business environments", states Neil Brown, CEO of Chief Executives Council. "The annual CEO Pinnacle Awards recognizes the most effective of these important executives."

To register for the 2024 CEO Pinnacle™ Awards before the December 15 deadline, click here: https://chiefexecutivescouncil.org/ceo-awards/

The national Chief Executives Council community is headquartered in Chicago, and available to executive professionals in the United States and worldwide.

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle™ Awards. Chief Executives Council publishes the annual CEO Sentiment™ Study that quantifies a CEO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the CEO Spending/Budget Index (SBI). For more information, visit http://www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 630-710-4710.

Media Contact

Neil Brown, Chief Executives Council, 630-710-4710, [email protected], https://chiefexecutivescouncil.org/

SOURCE Chief Executives Council