2024 CEO State of Talent Study: Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

"Our 2024 CEO State of Talent Study will identify trends and insights into managing in rapidly changing environments", states Neil Brown, CEO of the Chief Executives Council. Post this

"Our 2024 CEO State of Talent Study will identify trends and insights into managing in rapidly changing environments", states Neil Brown, CEO of the Chief Executives Council. "CEOs and C-Suite executives can benchmark peers by participating in the survey, webcast panel, and the study report."

The 2024 CEO State of Talent Study Results – Webcast Panel will include subject matter experts to be announced. Moderated by Neil Brown.

To take the brief and confidential survey, the 2024 CEO State of Talent Study, link to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ceo-state-of-talent-study-2024

To register for the complimentary July 17, 2024 webcast panel discussion, click here.

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle™ Awards. Chief Executives Council publishes the annual CEO Sentiment™ Study that quantifies a CEO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the CEO Spending/Budget Index (SBI). For more information, visit http://www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 630-710-4710.

Media Contact

Heather Rowney, Chief Executives Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://chiefexecutivescouncil.org/

SOURCE Chief Executives Council