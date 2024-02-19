2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment Research Study Available: Financial Performance Index (FPI) Announced

"The 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment study uncovered a 'confident' outlook on individual company financial performance, along with a 'cautious' sentiment regarding spending based on unpredictable economic and business environments", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. Post this

"The 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment study uncovered a 'confident' outlook on individual company financial performance, along with a 'cautious' sentiment regarding spending based on unpredictable economic and business environments", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The complimentary Research Study report offers great detail and insight that will help corporate finance executives with 2024 planning."

A "greatest concerns, what keeps you up at night" question identified a variety of responses leading with interest rates, but closely followed by talent challenges, recession, supply chain issues, geopolitical risk, and inflation.

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include CPE and professional certification, a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, and the Controllers Seal of Approval™ program.

For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, email or call Executive Director Neil Brown at [email protected] or 630-710-4710.

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL). BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close and consolidation, invoice-to-cash, and intercompany accounting processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys. Learn more at http://www.blackline.com.

Heather Rowney, Controllers Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://controllerscouncil.org/

