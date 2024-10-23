2024 Christmas at the Castle Events Scheduled at Castle in the Clouds

Castle in the Clouds is pleased to announce its 2024 Christmas at the Castle events with the theme, "Home for the Holidays." A special Preview Party will be held on Friday, November 22 from 4 to 7 pm. Christmas at the Castle has been extended to a third weekend this year and will take place Saturdays and Sundays: November 23-24, November 30-December 1 and December 7-8, from 10 am to 4 pm each day.
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Castle in the Clouds is pleased to announce its 2024 Christmas at the Castle events with the theme, "Home for the Holidays." A special Preview Party will be held on Friday, November 22 from 4 to 7 pm. Christmas at the Castle has been extended to a third weekend this year and will take place Saturdays and Sundays: November 23-24, November 30-December 1 and December 7-8, from 10 am to 4 pm each day.
The Preview Party will provide participants with a first look at Lucknow Mansion illuminated in lights and fully decorated for Christmas. It includes a guided tour, live music, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks and access to the Artisan Fair featuring local vendors and organizations.
In addition to tours of Lucknow Mansion and Artisan Fair admission, each Christmas at the Castle, Home for the Holidays weekend event will offer holiday crafts, photos with Santa, complimentary hot cocoa and cookies and lunch service at the Carriage House Restaurant.
"Christmas at the Castle is our way of ushering in the magic and wonder of the holiday season by welcoming the community to share in the beauty of Castle in the Clouds," said Charles Clark, Executive Director of Castle in the Clouds. "It's also an opportune time to complete some holiday shopping while supporting local businesses at our Artisan Fair."
Event tickets are now on sale and can be used for any weekend day. To learn more, visit http://www.castleintheclouds.org/event/christmas-at-the-castle.
ABOUT CASTLE IN THE CLOUDS
As the premier historical museum in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Castle in the Clouds provides each visitor with a look into the past while providing contemporary comforts to make every visit memorable. Originally called Lucknow, this breathtaking 6,300-acre property was developed in 1913 by Thomas G. Plant, a wealthy shoe manufacturer, to create a luxurious lifestyle with state-of-the-art amenities, beautiful hand-made furnishings, and a large staff to run the estate. These days, visitors come from all around the world to tour the mansion and exhibit gallery, dine in the Carriage House Restaurant or Café in the Clouds, hike miles of hiking and walking trails maintained by partner organization the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, or enjoy one of our many programs and events. Operated by the Castle Preservation Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Castle in the Clouds is revered as a cultural and educational resource and listed on the National Register of Historic Places with national significance. Castle in the Clouds is also available as a fairytale wedding venue and versatile private event rental. For more information about Castle in the Clouds, visit http://www.castleintheclouds.org.
Ami D'Amelio, Castle in the Clouds, 6037035588
