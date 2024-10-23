2024 Christmas at the Castle Events Scheduled at Castle in the Clouds

Christmas at the Castle is our way of ushering in the magic and wonder of the holiday season by welcoming the community to share in the beauty of Castle in the Clouds. It's also an opportune time to complete some holiday shopping while supporting local businesses at our Artisan Fair. Post this

In addition to tours of Lucknow Mansion and Artisan Fair admission, each Christmas at the Castle, Home for the Holidays weekend event will offer holiday crafts, photos with Santa, complimentary hot cocoa and cookies and lunch service at the Carriage House Restaurant.

"Christmas at the Castle is our way of ushering in the magic and wonder of the holiday season by welcoming the community to share in the beauty of Castle in the Clouds," said Charles Clark, Executive Director of Castle in the Clouds. "It's also an opportune time to complete some holiday shopping while supporting local businesses at our Artisan Fair."

Event tickets are now on sale and can be used for any weekend day. To learn more, visit http://www.castleintheclouds.org/event/christmas-at-the-castle.

ABOUT CASTLE IN THE CLOUDS

As the premier historical museum in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Castle in the Clouds provides each visitor with a look into the past while providing contemporary comforts to make every visit memorable. Originally called Lucknow, this breathtaking 6,300-acre property was developed in 1913 by Thomas G. Plant, a wealthy shoe manufacturer, to create a luxurious lifestyle with state-of-the-art amenities, beautiful hand-made furnishings, and a large staff to run the estate. These days, visitors come from all around the world to tour the mansion and exhibit gallery, dine in the Carriage House Restaurant or Café in the Clouds, hike miles of hiking and walking trails maintained by partner organization the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, or enjoy one of our many programs and events. Operated by the Castle Preservation Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Castle in the Clouds is revered as a cultural and educational resource and listed on the National Register of Historic Places with national significance. Castle in the Clouds is also available as a fairytale wedding venue and versatile private event rental. For more information about Castle in the Clouds, visit http://www.castleintheclouds.org.

