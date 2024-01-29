2024 CIO Outlook Study by IT Executives Council is Now Available

The study is produced by the IT Executives Council, a community and platform for Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), VPs of Information Technology, and other IT executives focused on career development and training, best practice information resources, networking, recognition, and more

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT Executives Council, a community and platform for information technology and cybersecurity executives, announces a new study on 2024 CIO Outlook. The study uncovered a technology landscape where organizations are actively advancing digital transformation, balancing innovation with cybersecurity imperatives, and demonstrating financial resilience amidst economic uncertainties.

The 2024 CIO Outlook Study was conducted in November 2023 – January 2024 via a national survey of CIOs and related titles.