2024 CIO Outlook Study by IT Executives Council is Now Available

The study is produced by the IT Executives Council, a community and platform for Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), VPs of Information Technology, and other IT executives focused on career development and training, best practice information resources, networking, recognition, and more
CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT Executives Council, a community and platform for information technology and cybersecurity executives, announces a new study on 2024 CIO Outlook. The study uncovered a technology landscape where organizations are actively advancing digital transformation, balancing innovation with cybersecurity imperatives, and demonstrating financial resilience amidst economic uncertainties.
The 2024 CIO Outlook Study was conducted in November 2023 – January 2024 via a national survey of CIOs and related titles.
"The 2024 CIO Outlook Study illuminates strategic imperatives shaping the future of IT," said Lindsay Brown, Executive Director of the IT Executives Council. "As technology leaders navigate the evolving digital landscape, this study empowers CIOs and IT executives with invaluable insights to inform decisions, drive innovation, and foster resilience. Engage with the findings to glean new perspectives and chart a course for success in 2024 and beyond."
The study is produced by the IT Executives Council, a community and platform for Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), VPs of Information Technology, and other IT executives focused on career development and training, best practice information resources, networking, recognition, and more.
To view or download the 2024 CIO Outlook Report, link to: https://itexecutivescouncil.org/2024-cio-outlook-study/
Media Contact
Lindsay Brown, IT Executives Council, 312-869-2180, [email protected], https://itexecutivescouncil.org/
SOURCE IT Executives Council
Share this article