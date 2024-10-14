2024 Controller of the Year Awards Program: Call for Applicants

"Controllers and related corporate finance and accounting executives continue to take leadership with increased responsibilities in challenging business environments", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. Post this

All registrations are then screened by an algorithm to identify finalists by category. Then a blue-chip panel of judges select the Controller of the Year by category, and ultimately a national 2024 Controller of the Year (and Comptroller of the Year). Winners will be announced by January 15, 2025, and all winners will receive a frame-quality Certificate. The National 2024 Controller of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.

"Controllers and related corporate finance and accounting executives continue to take leadership with increased responsibilities in challenging business environments", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The annual Controller of the Year Awards gives much deserved recognition to these important individuals."

To register for the 2024 Controller of the Year Awards before the December 15 deadline, click here: https://controllerscouncil.org/recognition/

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, the Controllers for a Cause™ Scholarship Fund, and the upcoming Controllership 2027™ Predictions Panel and study.

For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

Media Contact

Heather Rowney, Controllers Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://controllerscouncil.org/

SOURCE Controllers Council