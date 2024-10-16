2024 COO of the Year Awards Program - Call for Applicants

"COOs and operations executives continue to grow in responsibilities and importance during these challenging times", states Neil Brown, Operations Council CEO. Post this

All registrations are then screened by an algorithm to identify finalists by category. Then a blue-chip panel of judges select the COO of the Year by category, and ultimately a National 2024 COO of the Year. Winners will be announced by January 15, 2025, and all winners will receive a frame-quality Certificate. The National 2024 COO of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.

"COOs and operations executives continue to grow in responsibilities and importance during these challenging times", states Neil Brown, Operations Council CEO. "The annual COO of the Year Awards gives much deserved recognition to these often unsung heroes."

To register for the 2024 COO of the Year Awards before the December 15 deadline, click here: https://operationscouncil.org/coo-awards/

ABOUT the Operations Council

Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, peer networking and recognition. Programs include a national Operations Career Center, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO Pinnacle™ Awards. Publishing includes webcasts and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers. Strategic research studies include the annual Operations Sentiment™ Study, Operations Talent™ Study, and the upcoming COO 2030™ Predictions Panel. For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

