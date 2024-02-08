2024 COO/Operations Sentiment Study Report Available: Financial Performance Index (FPI) Announced

"The 2024 COO/Operations Sentiment study uncovered a 'bullish' sentiment on company financial performance, along with a 'cautious' sentiment regarding spending based on unpredictable economic environments", states Neil Brown, COO, Operations Council. Post this

A "greatest concerns, what keeps you up at night" question identified a variety of responses leading with organization financial performance, followed by talent challenges, supply-chain issues, interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical risk.

"The 2024 COO/Operations Sentiment study uncovered a 'bullish' sentiment on company financial performance, along with a 'cautious' sentiment regarding spending based on unpredictable economic environments," states Neil Brown, COO, Operations Council. "The complimentary Research Study report offers great insight that will help Operations executives with 2024 planning."

The study and webcast were produced by the Operations Council, a community and platform for COOs and Operations executives focused on training and resources, career development, networking and recognition.

