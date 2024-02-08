2024 COO/Operations Sentiment Study Report Available: Financial Performance Index (FPI) Announced

The results of a national study on COO and Operations Sentiment for 2024 is now available in a published report by the Operations Council. The research identified a new COO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and a COO Spending/Budget Index™ (SBI) that will serve as important benchmarks now and in the future.
CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results of a national study on COO and Operations Sentiment for 2024 is now available in a published report by the Operations Council. The research identified a new COO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and a COO Spending/Budget Index™ (SBI) that will serve as important benchmarks now and in the future.
The 2024 COO/Operations Sentiment Study was conducted in November 2023 thru January 2024 via a national survey of COOs, Operations VPs, and related titles. The study identified "bullish" outlooks for financial metrics, hiring and technology investment; along with "cautious" spending and budget priorities. A COO Financial Performance Index (FPI) of 154% was reinforced by 72% of respondents predicting increased revenue in 2024. A COO Spending Budget Index (SBI) of 84% was driven by only 20% of respondents increasing spend in 2024.
A "greatest concerns, what keeps you up at night" question identified a variety of responses leading with organization financial performance, followed by talent challenges, supply-chain issues, interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical risk.
"The 2024 COO/Operations Sentiment study uncovered a 'bullish' sentiment on company financial performance, along with a 'cautious' sentiment regarding spending based on unpredictable economic environments," states Neil Brown, COO, Operations Council. "The complimentary Research Study report offers great insight that will help Operations executives with 2024 planning."
The study and webcast were produced by the Operations Council, a community and platform for COOs and Operations executives focused on training and resources, career development, networking and recognition.
ABOUT the Operations Council
Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, recognition and peer networking. Programs include a national Career Center, informative articles and whitepapers, research on trending topics, webcasts and roundtable panels, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO of the Year™ Awards. Operations Council publishes the annual COO/Operations Sentiment™ Study and the COO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI). For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.
