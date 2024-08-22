2024 Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Research Study - Report Identifies Shifting Trends

"The 2024 Corporate Finance and Accounting Talent study identifies new insights into our most valuable assets, talent", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. Post this

Key findings include hybrid work environments decreasing from 63% in 2023 to 55% in 2024, along with reduced F&A hiring increases from 37% in 2023 to 32% in 2024. Despite growing talent shortages, multiple factors point to a modest shift to an employer's market.

"The 2024 Corporate Finance and Accounting Talent study identifies new insights into our most valuable assets, talent", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The second annual study and report is an important read for executives in all types and sizes of organizations."

To view or download the Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study Report, link to: https://controllerscouncil.org/research-studies/corporate-finance-accounting-talent-study-2024/

To view the webcast video archive, Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study Results Preview – Webcast Panel, link to: https://controllerscouncil.org/events/corporate-finance-accounting-talent-study-results-roundtable-panel/

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, the Controllers for a Cause™ Scholarship Fund, and the upcoming Controllership 2027™ Predictions Panel and study.

For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

Media Contact

Heather Rowney, Controllers Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://controllerscouncil.org/

SOURCE Controllers Council