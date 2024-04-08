2024 Digital Marketing Study Reveals Over 90% of Marketers Prioritize One Thing

"This research underscores the critical importance of investing in creative assets to differentiate and elevate digital marketing performance." Post this

The study reveals a significant shift towards the integration of creative assets, including images and videos, into marketing content, with a notable 92.2% of respondents incorporating these elements into their strategies—an increase from 74% in the previous year. This trend underscores the growing recognition of creative content's ability to enhance search engine results page rankings, support paid media and other channels more effectively.

Video Emerges as the Most Valuable Creative Asset

A key insight from the research is the growth of video as the most crucial type of creative content. According to the study, 66.5% of marketers now consider video the most valuable asset, surpassing photos, infographics, and GIFs. This is up from 43% last year.

John Lincoln, CEO of Ignite Visibility, expressed enthusiasm about the study's findings, stating, "This research underscores the critical importance of investing in creative assets to differentiate and elevate digital marketing performance. At Ignite Visibility, we are seeing a shift from content to video. When marketers embrace this, the results follow."

Oscar Lutteroth, our Chief Creative officer, agreed, saying, "Our recent study shows a big shift: companies are really upping their game in digital creativity, especially with video. It's all about making marketing more creative and engaging to really connect with people."

Read the full list of insights from our groundbreaking creative digital marketing study here.

