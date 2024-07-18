2024 Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards Open For Submissions

"Partnering in the Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards allows us to recognize and celebrate those brokerages that are setting new standards in branding and design," said Travis Saxton, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at T3 Sixty. Post this

"The third-annual Exhibit Awards and national competition exemplify our unwavering commitment to inspire, expand and enhance storytelling and visual communications within the real estate industry, driving brokerage brands to unprecedented levels of success," said James Wong, founder and CEO at Maxa Designs.

Brokerages will be evaluated on eight key attributes of brand and design, including storytelling, visual identity, digital and print marketing, website design, brand experiences, community impact, innovation integration, and brand cohesiveness and compliance.

"At T3 Sixty, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence across the real estate sector. Partnering in the Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards allows us to recognize and celebrate those brokerages that are setting new standards in branding and design," said Travis Saxton, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at T3 Sixty.

Maxa Designs collaborates with brands to empower their sales and marketing teams through easy creation of marketing materials, saving time and resources while ensuring brand compliance and consistency.

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate. The firm also provides extensive intelligence, data, reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

