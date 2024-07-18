2024 Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards Open For Submissions

Third-annual awards highlight outstanding brokerage branding and design across the U.S.
LADERA RANCH, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The third-annual Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards are now accepting submissions from today through August 18, 2024 at http://www.exhibitawards.com. Presented by Maxa Designs, a platform specializing in customizable marketing materials, and T3 Sixty, a management consulting and analytics firm in the residential real estate brokerage industry, these awards highlight outstanding brokerage branding and design across the United States.
The 2024 Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards will be evaluated by a panel of 10 esteemed professionals from the real estate and design sectors, including prominent figures from organizations such as 1000WATT, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Lab Coat Agents, Luxury Presence and The Realty Alliance and Tom Ferry. Winners will be selected from five finalists in each of the following U.S. regions: Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and West Coast. The announcement ceremony will take place live on stage at the T3 Technology Summit in New Orleans on September 30.
"The third-annual Exhibit Awards and national competition exemplify our unwavering commitment to inspire, expand and enhance storytelling and visual communications within the real estate industry, driving brokerage brands to unprecedented levels of success," said James Wong, founder and CEO at Maxa Designs.
Brokerages will be evaluated on eight key attributes of brand and design, including storytelling, visual identity, digital and print marketing, website design, brand experiences, community impact, innovation integration, and brand cohesiveness and compliance.
"At T3 Sixty, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence across the real estate sector. Partnering in the Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards allows us to recognize and celebrate those brokerages that are setting new standards in branding and design," said Travis Saxton, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at T3 Sixty.
For more information about the Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards, visit http://www.exhibitawards.com.
About Maxa Designs
Maxa Designs collaborates with brands to empower their sales and marketing teams through easy creation of marketing materials, saving time and resources while ensuring brand compliance and consistency.
About T3 Sixty
T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate. The firm also provides extensive intelligence, data, reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.
Media Contact
Cynthia Nowak, T3 Sixty, LLC., (949) 787-4302, [email protected], t3sixty.com
SOURCE T3 Sixty, LLC.
