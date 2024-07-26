2024 "Go Green With Taiwan" Kicks Off: Calling For Proposals Worldwide

Taiwan Joins Forces with the International Community to Create a Sustainable Future.

TAIWAN, Republic of China, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to forge a sustainable and prosperous future alongside the global community, Taiwan has launched the "Go Green with Taiwan" global proposal campaign, underscoring its commitment to green sustainability. The initiative, officially inaugurated today (19th), was announced by Chairman James Huang of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Director General Cynthia Kiang of the International Trade Administration (TITA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and Honorary Ambassador Stan Shih, Founder & Honorary Chairman of Acer Group, along with representatives from numerous Taiwanese sustainable green energy companies, industry associations and foreign diplomats in Taiwan. The initiative invites global proposers to showcase their creativity by combining Taiwanese sustainable green products and solutions, promoting Taiwan's sustainable green industry, and fostering international cooperation for global sustainable development. The top three proposals will each be awarded a cash prize of USD 20,000.

Chairman Mr. Huang pointed out that Taiwan's industries possess strong resilience. Whether it was being one of the Four Asian Tigers in the past or becoming a smart island amid the current AI wave, Taiwan has created miracles in every era, positioning itself as a critical hub in the "Global Democratic Supply Chain." As a robust support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) venturing internationally, TAITRA integrates top domestic institutions and media resources from both home and abroad. The initiative "Go Green with Taiwan" has been developed as an essential gateway for international partners to understand Taiwan's path to sustainability for the first time. It promotes Taiwan's most comprehensive and innovative green products and solutions, inviting international partners to join Taiwan in driving sustainable economic and environmental transformation.

Director General Ms. Kiang also noted that Taiwan's green industry possesses advanced technology, advanced infrastructure and related services, a robust R&D environment, and highly skilled technological talent. Taiwan can produce stable, high-value-added green materials and related products, making it an indispensable partner for international green energy and sustainable economic development.

The event specially invited Mr. Stan Shih, Founder & Honorary Chairman of Acer Group, as the Honorary Ambassador of the "Go Green with Taiwan" global proposal campaign, epitomizing Taiwan's robust capabilities in innovative technology and the green industry on the international stage. This collaboration aims to drive Taiwan's sustainable green energy enterprises to align with global standards, aiding the world in achieving net-zero carbon emissions and green transformation.

The press conference took place at the "AMBI Space One," an immersive exhibition space within the Taipei 101, renowned as the world's tallest green building and Taiwan's iconic landmark. The event was characterized by innovative environmental initiatives, including a paperless electronic check-in wall. It showcased Taiwan's advancements in circular economy solutions, low-carbon transportation, energy and storage, and environmental equipment through state-of-the-art Naked-Eye 3D panoramic animations. Emphasizing sustainability, the event minimized environmental impact by reducing decorations and waste. Eco-friendly tableware was used, and fair trade beverages were served, reflecting a commitment to environmental conservation and energy efficiency. This initiative aims to feature Taiwan's leadership and potential in the global sustainable green energy industry, contributing to both environmental and economic sustainability goals worldwide.

The "Go Green with Taiwan" global proposal campaign is organized by the International Trade Administration (TITA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and executed by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). Proposal submissions are open from now until August 31, 2024. We welcome proposers from around the world to actively participate and join hands with Taiwan to create a green and sustainable future! For details on the proposal submission process and further information, please visit the official event website: gogreen.taiwanexcellence.org.

