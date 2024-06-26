2024 GOVX Election Poll: U.S. Military and First Responders Overwhelmingly Support Trump

From a survey of nearly 20,000 members with U.S. military, first responder, and government service backgrounds, Trump has almost 70% of the vote in the upcoming presidential election. Post this

GOVX conducted the poll over a 30-day period extending from April 28th to May 28th, 2024, and collected 19,748 responses nationwide from those who have served our country and local communities. This included over 10,000 responses from Active Duty and Veteran U.S. military service personnel, nearly 5,000 responses from current and former Law Enforcement Officers and Firefighters, nearly 2,000 responses from current and former state/federal Government employees, over 1,200 responses from nurses and emergency medical professionals, and over 1,200 responses from current and former public school educators.

The full report can be found online here, and some of the key highlights from the findings are:

69% of all members polled plan to vote for Donald Trump , as opposed to just 20% for the incumbent, Joe Biden . 7% plan to vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , with the remainder writing in other choices.

57% of respondents identified as Republican, while Independent was the next highest answer (29%), followed by Democrat (12%).

The results largely broke along party lines - Republicans strongly favor Trump at 92%, Democrats favor Biden at 83%, and Independents favor Trump slightly at 51%.

83% of those surveyed plan to repeat their vote from the 2020 election.

Trump is overwhelmingly the top choice across service backgrounds, claiming 67% of Military respondents, 85% of Law Enforcement respondents, and 76% of Firefighters.

Among the Military respondents, 66% of Active Duty and 68% of Veterans say they will vote for Trump.

Trump has the lead across demographics. Male respondents favor Trump at 72%, while female respondents came in at 58%. Across all age groups, Trump has at least 67% of the vote.

Respondents have an issue with Joe Biden's age (72%), but not with Donald Trump's age (28%).

age (72%), but not with age (28%). Trump supporters say the outcome of his legal cases will make very little impact on their voting decision - 95% say a guilty verdict doesn't change their vote.

Regarding today's core political issues, respondents placed the highest priority on economy/inflation, border security, and immigration.

In terms of outlook on the current state of the country, 63% of members held a negative opinion, while 31% were mixed.

Asked to contemplate their feelings on the future of the country, 53% were decidedly mixed, and 30% expressed a negative outlook.

