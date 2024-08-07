2024 GRIT Lifetime Achievement Award Winners are Announced

This year's winners are those who have spent many years transforming the energy and climate sectors in big companies and building ecosystems to address the energy transition," says Katie Mehnert, founder and CEO of ALLY Energy. Post this

"This year's winners are those who have spent many years transforming the energy and climate sectors in big companies and building ecosystems to address the energy transition," says Katie Mehnert, founder and CEO of ALLY Energy. "We were overwhelmed with submissions. The committee of judges had its work cut out!"

The winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award Winners, Mehnert said, "have worked steadily to move us forward in the marathon to reaching net zero. They have also shown crucial leadership in helping organizations tap into the most important resource of all: the minds and skills of people. There's nothing more powerful in energy than human capital."

The GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces honor individuals, students, founders, and organizations that have demonstrated GRIT growth, resilience, innovation, and talent. The winners are helping to drive a just, equitable, diverse, and inclusive energy culture.

This year's honors include ten categories, from startups to teams, entrepreneurs, and more. The finalists for the prestigious awards will be announced at a reception on September 12 during climateweekhouston.com [Houston Energy & Climate Week __title__ Houston Energy & Climate Week]. Winners across all categories will be announced at the annual awards program, taking place this year on October 30. Both events will be at the House of Blues Houston. Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available, space permitting.

