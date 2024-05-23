2024 Health Care Quality and Management Certification (HCQM) Exam Application Deadline is July 1st

The HCQM Certification Exam is one of the best professional exams I have taken in recent years. Post this

Dr. Nick Paslidis, ABQAURP Chairman of the Board, states, "ABQAURP has led the field with a certification exam for health care professionals in patient safety, medical management, risk management, utilization, and quality-based knowledge. Our focus is on continuous education and certification, promoting excellence in patient care in the populations our Diplomates touch."

A hospital or health system adopting HCQM Certification/education for their medical staff allows them to say to outside interests that they have the highest possible standards for their medical team by certifying their medical staff through an independent, non-profit organization (ABQAURP) that is dedicated to improving the overall quality of health care that is provided to the public. View a list of organizations that require, recognize, or prefer HCQM Certification.

The CHCQM® designation distinguishes ABQAURP's Diplomate members, after successful completion of the HCQM exam, by their superior skills in analysis, review, case management, and other areas of health care administration to stand out above the rest in health care quality management.

Dr. Adebayo A. Salami, ABQAURP Diplomate, states, "Prior to my CHCQM certification, my approach to health care was constrained, but now I think outside the box by applying the accrued knowledge to different areas. The HCQM Certification Exam is one of the best professional exams I have taken in recent years. The Core Body of Knowledge and certification enable me to see healthcare in a different perspective."

Health care leaders can enhance their HCQM credential with sub-specialty certifications in:

-Case Management – CHCQM-CM

-Managed Care – CHCQM-MC

-Patient Safety / Risk Management – CHCQM-PSRM

-Physician Advisor (US-licensed physicians only) – CHCQM-PHYADVTM

-Transitions of Care – CHCQM-TOC

-Workers' Compensation – CHCQM-WC

"As a Physician Advisor, achieving HCQM certification in the beginning of my physician advisor journey had been pivotal in enhancing my expertise and credibility in Utilization Management. The courses at ABQAURP and comprehensive examination process equipped me with invaluable skills to do my job as a physician advisor effectively and confidently. CHCQM certification not only signifies my commitment to ensuring patient-centric care but also empowers me to drive quality improvement initiatives within my organization. I highly recommend CHCQM to fellow Physician Advisors seeking to elevate their proficiency and make valuable contributions to healthcare quality and efficiency," explains Dr. Chandrasekhar Dinasarapu, ABQAURP Diplomate.

Visit the ABQAURP website at: http://www.abqaurp.org/Certification or call (800) 998-6030 to learn how HCQM Certification can validate your experience and set you apart from the rest!

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.

