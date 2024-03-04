2024 Health Care Services M&A Market Battled by Headwinds, According To Data from Irving Levin Associates, LLC

"Although there's still plenty of interest in the healthcare M&A market, investors could not navigate the high interest rates of the past year. The elevated cost of capital forced many buyers to slow down their M&A strategies, especially private equity investors." Post this

"Although there's still plenty of interest in the healthcare M&A market, investors could not navigate the high interest rates of the past year" said Dylan Sammut, editor of the 2024 Health Care Services Acquisition Report. "The elevated cost of capital forced many buyers to slow down their M&A strategies, especially private equity investors."

Although none of the declines were sharp, deal activity dropped across nearly every sector. Activity in the Physician Medical Group sector decreased by 14% to 535 deals after reaching an historic high of 619 in 2022, an annual record for any individual sector tracked by LevinPro, including Long-Term Care. For most markets, there was an historic volume of activity in 2022, and in 2023, it seemed to be a "cooling-off" period rather than a lack of interest. Not to mention troubles with headwinds and high interest rates. The only market to see an increase in M&A activity was the Hospital sector.

"Other headwinds, such as staffing issues and increased regulatory challenges, most likely took a hit on the M&A market," Sammut added. "There were several health system mergers called off throughout the year. And none of these tailwinds are unique to 2023. We expect more of the same throughout 2024."

Irving Levin Associates is a New Canaan, Connecticut-based research and publishing firm specializing in the health care and senior care M&A markets.

