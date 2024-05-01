2024 Housing Association of Non-Profit Developers (HAND) Housing Achievement Award for "Best Small Affordable Housing Project" Honors 17 Mississippi Apts

"Recognition for 17 Mississippi Apartments comes from the strength of the relationships we create and rely on when providing affordable housing solutions," says Tim Pryor, Senior Vice President of Development at NHPF. Post this

17 Mississippi was selected based on its exceptional features, including:

All 41 units at 17 Mississippi Apartments are tailored to individuals at 50% Area Median Income (AMI), ensuring access to high-quality housing for artists, families, and those transitioning from homelessness.

The building includes a 1,000 sq. ft. artist studio and community room, fostering a dynamic and inclusive environment where residents can connect and collaborate.

The property boasts sustainability certifications, including Enterprise Green Communities and the Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Homes, demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility.

"Recognition for 17 Mississippi Apartments comes from the strength of the relationships we create and rely on when providing affordable housing solutions," says Tim Pryor, Senior Vice President of Development at NHPF, "Achieving this milestone underscores our collective commitment to excellence."

The success of 17 Mississippi Apartments is the result of collaborative efforts from additional partners, including Soto Architecture and Urban Design, Hamel Builders, MaGrann & Associates, Bowman DC, Ehlert Bryan, Capitol Engineering Group, and Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.

The 33rd Annual HAND Honors celebrate this remarkable achievement and recognize the outstanding contributions of all Housing Achievement Awardees. This event provides an opportunity for industry leaders and peers to come together and applaud the impactful work being done in affordable housing.

Legacy Real Estate Development, the affordable housing arm of The Peebles Corporation, serves as the vital link between under-served minority communities and capital, facilitating asset management for historically overlooked properties and advancing affordable and workforce housing initiatives. legacyrealestatedev.com

The Peebles Corporation specializes in developing large-scale residential, hospitality, retail, and mixed-use commercial properties. With over $8 billion invested in more than 10 million square feet of projects, Peebles has a significant presence in key cities such as New York, Miami, Washington, DC, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. For four decades, it has been a pioneer in Affirmative Development™, empowering women and minorities to address the racial wealth gap. peeblescorp.com/

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 59 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit nhpfoundation.org.

HAND (Housing Association of Non-Profit Developers)

HAND envisions a future where Black and brown communities share equitably in the knowledge, wealth and resources uniquely represented in and between Baltimore, Washington, and Richmond. Despite continued economic growth, the rise of inequality persists – with compounded inequities impacting communities of color, challenging their humanity and opportunity to realize their full potential. HAND remains committed to catalyzing research and bold solutions that realize the promise of a region where ALL can thrive. For more information about HAND, please visit handhousing.org.

