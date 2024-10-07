2024 Incentive Travel Index Released by Incentive Research Foundation and Society for Incentive Travel Excellence

The strategic importance of incentive travel is being bolstered by key workplace trends. Retaining talented employees and competitive advantages in hiring are cited as increasing in importance. Post this

"The strategic importance of incentive travel is being bolstered by key workplace trends," said Stephanie Harris, IRF President. "Retaining talented employees and competitive advantages in hiring are cited as increasing in importance, as well as more recent trends such as new generations of qualifiers and leaders and a more dispersed workforce."

"Incentive travel buyers are increasingly looking for something new, with over 70% of our respondents indicating they are seeking destinations they haven't used before," said SITE CEO, Annette Gregg. "Resorts – both all-inclusive and regular – have gained in popularity, while destinations within shorter distances from participant origin are also expected to see increased use."

ITI 24 was launched at IMEX America to a packed room of business events professionals. The launch was jointly moderated by IRF's Stephanie Harris and SITE's Pádraic Gilligan with expert commentary by Maggie Worthington, Hilton, Jennifer Attersall, Destination Canada, and Justin Myers, Bishop McCann.

For additional key findings from the 2024 Incentive Travel Index study as well as reports from previous years, visit https://www.incentiveindex.com/.

About the Incentive Travel Index

Now in its seventh year, The Incentive Travel Index is a collaboration between IRF and SITE. With research partner Oxford Economics, the organizations have again created an indispensable annual report on the state of incentive travel, providing data on current and future evolution.

The 2024 online survey, fielded globally from May – July 2024. More than 2,800 incentive travel professionals participated in the survey. Respondents represented five distinct incentive travel professional roles: corporate end user, third party agency, DMC, destination supplier and DMO.

The 2024 Incentive Travel Index has been supported by Champion Sponsors: Accor, Brightspot, Destination Canada, Hilton, Meet Hawaii; Prime Sponsor Tango; and Principal Sponsors Bishop McCann and IMEX.

Media Contact

Andy Schwarz, Incentive Research Foundation, 7035567160, [email protected], www.theirf.org

SOURCE Incentive Research Foundation