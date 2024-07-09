2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo Focuses on the Workforce of the Future, with AstraZeneca's David Churchward as Executive Chair

The 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo, which will take place from 13 to 16 October in Orlando, Florida, USA, will bring together thousands to foster innovation and collaboration between regulators, pharmaceutical industry professionals, recent graduates, and students.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced David Churchward, Head of Operations Quality Compliance, and External Affairs at AstraZeneca, as the Executive Chair of the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo. In addition to global quality roles with Lonza and AstraZeneca, Churchward has extensive experience in international regulatory harmonization, including 17 years with the UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency as a Good Manufacturing Practice Inspector.

More than 2,000 professionals are expected to come together from 13 to 16 October in Orlando, Florida, USA, and virtually to share knowledge across a diverse range of technical and regulatory topics, from digital transformation and operational excellence to sustainability and regulatory compliance. Pharmaceutical professionals, service partners, and regulators are encouraged to attend to meet with peers and participate in a range of high-quality workshops that enable learning and problem solving with groups of like-minded peers on important topics such as (among others) quality management maturity, optimizing cost of goods, and adaptable leadership.

The continuous theme throughout this year's event is a focus on the workforce of the future, a subject vital to the delivery of healthcare innovation. Sessions on this topic include "Leading a Culture of Collaboration and Growth," "The Human Side of Manufacturing," and "Impactful Technical Leadership in a Changing World." Additionally, ISPE's Women in Pharma® will host a workshop, "Adaptable Leadership: Navigating Agility, Styles, and Communication Preferences." Personal development and networking opportunities include the chance to hear from ISPE Communities of Practice on a wide range of technical subjects.

"If we are to meet the future needs of patients, we need a workforce ready for the future," said Churchward. "This means ensuring that we continue to develop the skills and education of our current workforce and attracting professionals and students with new skills from other disciplines who may previously not have considered pharma in their career path."

This year's event will include hot topics that continue to shape the future of the industry, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and expanding the use of cell and gene therapy. There will also be opportunities to hear from leading health authorities on regulatory changes relevant to healthcare innovation, including enabling AI and model-based approaches to drug development. Additionally, research will be presented on approaches to advance the effectiveness of the pharmaceutical quality system.

As the industry enters a new era of innovation and collaboration, this year's event will feature a new format for the Global Regulatory Town Hall. The new format will bring industry experts and regulators together to share the stage, which differs from previous years in which the panel exclusively consisted of regulators. Experts on both sides will discuss challenges and opportunities in pressing topic areas, including AI/machine learning, harmonization efforts, and modeling capabilities. Attendees are invited to ask questions of the experts in the spirit of contributing to shaping the future of the industry.

In continued support of the workforce of the future, students and recent graduates are invited to register for the 2024 ISPE International Emerging Leader Hackathon, taking place from 12 to 13 October. Spots will fill quickly, so emerging leaders are encouraged to register soon. Additionally, the ISPE Foundation is actively reviewing submissions to provide financial assistance to students and recent graduates to attend the conference through the ISPE Foundation Professional Development Grant program.

Following the event, industry professionals and recent graduates are invited to sign up for in-person or virtual professional development courses, taking place from 17 to 18 October. As with all ISPE conferences and courses, ISPE will offer continuing education units (ISPE CEUs) to those who attend virtually or in person.

To learn more and register for the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo and ancillary events, visit ISPE.org/conferences/2024-annual-meeting-expo.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Media Contact

Katie LeChase, ISPE, 360-718-9771, [email protected] , https://ispe.org/

SOURCE ISPE