2024 ISPE Pharma 4.0™ and Annex 1 Conference Featured Speakers Are Announced

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced featured speakers for the 2024 ISPE Pharma 4.0™ and Annex 1 Conference, set for Tuesday, 10 December, through Wednesday, 11 December, in Rome, Italy, and virtually.

This conference fuses digital transformation and Annex 1, providing pharmaceutical professionals and regulators with the opportunity to delve into the latest developments in these key areas. Attendees will receive first-hand insights from experts working on industry guidelines, regulators from around the world, and leading companies with case studies as well as real-world examples of how experts are dealing with various challenges impacting the industry daily, including regulatory guidance (e.g., pertaining to Annex 1), digital transformation (e.g., AI/ML, robotics, digital twins), the rapidly evolving ATMPs market, and interconnected facility design and construction.

"The topics of Pharma 4.0 and Annex 1 are of huge interest, not only to us but also to ISPE members and to the industry at large," said Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, PhD, NNE, Pharma 4.0 Co-Chair for this year's conference. "When we opened the call for proposals for this year's conference, we received nearly 100 abstracts with the majority of them focusing on Pharma 4.0. Companies, ISPE members, and professionals across the pharmaceutical industry see the need to change the way pharmaceutical products are manufactured and recognize the need for expediting the delivery of products to patients."

Attendees will hear from global pharmaceutical manufacturing thought leaders from AstraZeneca to Bayer, BioNtech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Roche, and Takeda—as they describe their digitalization journey and key learnings that can be applied to corporations. The insights gained are intended to have a significant positive impact on businesses: they can be tailored to optimize business strategies, roadmap upcoming plans with industry-level best practices, fine-tune goals by benchmarking progress with other industry leaders, and understand where competitors are focusing efforts or struggling.

"Challenges can be addressed with knowledge-sharing to help everyone work even smarter. We place a high value on the exchange of ideas and collaborative learning at ISPE conferences, recognizing that these interactions are crucial for advancing our collective knowledge and fostering professional development. That is why this conference is so valuable," said Richard Denk, SKAN AG, Annex 1 Co-Chair for the conference. "We have chosen 24 abstracts to feature at this year's conference and have structured them into attractive tracks that should provide ample inspiration and discussion opportunities."

Uwe Bucheler, PhD, Senior Advisor Biopharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co KG

Flemming Dahl, Head of AP Expansion, Senior Vice President, Novo Nordisk A/S

Malcolm Jeffers, Transformation Strategist and Head of Research, IAAE

Christopher J. Grail, PH EMEX, Senior Vice President Head of Global Engineering and Maintenance Excellence, Bayer

Christina Meissner, GMP Inspector, AGES

Ronald Bauer, PhD, Head of Institute Surveillance, AGES

Learn more and register for the 2024 ISPE Pharma 4.0™ and Annex 1 Conference today by visiting ISPE.org/conferences/2024-pharma-40-annex-1-conference.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

