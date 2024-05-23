2024 JLT Market Reports for Florida Manufactured Home Communities Available Now

Established reports show trends in each with a comparison of May 2024 reports to May 2023, as well as a historical recap of community information from 1996 to the present date in most markets. Post this

Datacomp publishes the JLT Market Reports and is the nation's #1 provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry. JLT Market Reports are recognized as an industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis.

May 2024 manufactured housing market data published in JLT Market Reports for Florida includes information on 762 All ages and 55+ manufactured home communities.

Altogether, the reports on Florida manufactured home communities include data representations for 206,094 homesites.

More About JLT Market Reports

Each JLT manufactured home community report from Datacomp has detailed information about investment-grade communities in the major markets. The detailed information includes:

Number of homesites

Occupancy rates

Average community rents, and increases

Community amenities

Vacant lots

Repossessed and inventoried homes, and much more

JLT Market Reports also include industry insights on communities by the number of homesites, occupancy rate, home types, and other important detail.

The May 2024 JLT Market Reports for Florida manufactured home communities are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report website, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.

Each fully updated report is a comprehensive look at mobile home communities within that area, enabling residents, owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, and brokers to effectively benchmark communities and make informed decisions regarding potential sales, upgrades, or expansion plans.

About JLT Market Reports

For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate industry reports on land-lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 187 areas nationwide and are recognized as a standard for manufactured housing industry trends and statistics. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national manufactured home appraisal company and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for rent and sale nationwide and publisher of the MHInsider trade magazine for manufactured housing news. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.

