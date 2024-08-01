2024 Kimchi Cook off Contest "Cooking with Kimchi is Captivating and Delicious"

The Kimchi Cookoff Contest was held on July 28, 2024, at Skyview Mall in College Point, New York.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organized by the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the event aimed to highlight the infinite potential of Korean kimchi, which is already beloved in the U.S. and worldwide, and to share Korean culture with a broader audience.

This was the first time the event was held this year. An online call for entries attracted numerous applicants, and 50 participants who submitted recipes using kimchi were selected for the preliminary round. The recipes were evaluated based on originality, aesthetics, and localization ideas. In the final round, 80% of the score came from the judges, and 20% from the audience, determining the final rankings.

The winner, Latesha James from Virginia, presented a Kimchi rice grits with Korean pot roast, earning first place. Ana Cruz from Dallas took second place with her Kimchi Stuffed Poblano Peppers, and Frank Hu from San Francisco won third place with his Kimchi Cheese Croquettes. Head Judge Chris Cho Chef remarked, "We selected dishes that not only used kimchi in an original and creative way but were also easy for others to replicate and delicious." All three judges unanimously agreed on the first-place winner.

Renowned chef Chris Cho Chef commented, "In New York, where chefs are always interested in new flavors and ingredients, kimchi is no longer an exotic ingredient but a staple for adding flavor." He also mentioned that the recipes he encountered during the contest were a great source of inspiration for him as a chef.

Rachel Yoon, President of Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. in North America, said, "The affection and popularity of kimchi among American locals were also demonstrated qualitatively through this contest," adding, "We will continue to support the Korean kimchi industry and promote kimchi globally to ensure that high-quality Korean kimchi is widely consumed in the global food market."

Meanwhile, exports of kimchi to the U.S., known as a representative K-fermented food beneficial for boosting immunity and gut health, saw a sharp increase from $14.8 million in 2019 to $29 million in 2022 and reached $40 million by the end of 2023. As of the end of June 2024, U.S. exports of kimchi stood at $24 million, an increase of 18.9% compared to the previous year.

