2024 Louisville Manufactured Housing Show Announces Seminar Schedule, Topics

"The education and expert insights at the 2024 Louisville Show can't be gained anywhere else," MMHF President Eric Oaks said. "We think our attendees are going to benefit from these seminars as a way to grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition."

Read below for the full schedule of educational seminars:

Wednesday, Jan. 17

8 a.m. — State of the Industry

Join the state executive directors of the Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation for up-to-the-minute commentary and analysis of relevant industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

9 a.m. — 10 Key Steps to Inventory Management

Start the year off right with valuable insights on effectively managing your most valuable asset: your home inventory. Speaker and consultant, Ken Corbin, leads a fast-paced, interactive presentation on how to sell more homes, generate more revenue per sale, and replenish your inventory with the right homes for today's buyer.

10 a.m. — Consumer Lender Panel

Consumer financing is the lifeblood of our business. In this ever-evolving market, learn about where consumer finance is headed in 2024 from a panel of the industry's experts. Bring your most pressing consumer finance questions and discover how the latest programs can help you assist more consumers in fulfilling their dream of home ownership.

Thursday, Jan. 18

8 a.m. — Manufacturer Panel

Hear all about the new designs, colors, features, and floor plans that will be shaping consumer preferences in 2024. The Louisville Show is the kick-off to the 2024 selling season. Don't miss this informative discussion with the Show's manufacturers and make sure you're positioned for success in this competitive market.

9 a.m. — National Advocacy with MHI

The Manufactured Housing Institute is the voice of the manufactured housing industry in Washington. As the only trade organization representing all aspects of our business, they'll share insights with a national perspective and inform on legislative activities that affect us all.

10 a.m. — Builder and Developer Panel

We are affordable housing. This panel of leading experts will share how they're helping buyers achieve the American Dream of home ownership through residential developments using factory-built homes.

11 a.m. — Sales, Marketing, and Media All-Stars

Be ready and take notes as this powerful panel of the industry's top marketers share their best strategies and tactics to help industry professionals generate greater demand, close more sales and stay ahead of the competition.

Friday, Jan. 19

8 a.m. — Risk Management Panel

In business, risks are factors that can lower profit and even cause an organization to fail. This informational program will share the fine details on what you can do to help minimize exposure, control risk and reign in potential liabilities. If you're a community owner or retailer, don't miss this important session!

9 a.m. — Property Technology and Management

The Louisville Show closes out its education program with an essential session in property management and operations technology. Discover how innovative platforms and modern tools can help you create efficiencies, reduce expenses and operate your business more productively.

"Everyone who attends The Louisville Show — manufacturers, builders and developers, suppliers, community owners and managers, and all other industry professionals — will get something out of our seminar lineup this year," MHVillage Co-President and Louisville show manager Darren Krolewski said.

The Louisville Show again will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where industry professionals can view more than 40 of the latest model homes from the top manufacturers in the industry. Attendees at The Louisville Show can view more factory-built homes than any other indoor event in the nation, as well as learn from industry leaders as they share their expertise and insights for 2024 and beyond.

Attendees can register and plan their trip by visiting TheLouisvilleShow.com/Register.

Attendees also can visit TheLouisvilleShow.com/Hotel for discounted lodging options for The Louisville Show and save on the cost of their trip.

For more information about the event, as well as to sign up for email announcements, visit TheLouisvilleShow.com.

The Louisville Show is an industry trade event and is not open to the general public.

About The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation

The Midwest Manufactured Housing Federation is a trade-association dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the manufactured housing industry throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. The Federation holds the Louisville Manufactured Housing Show annually in Louisville, Ky.

