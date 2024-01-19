2024 Marks 30th Anniversary of Federal Law Now Being Used to Jail Pro-Life Advocates

The FACE Act really is intended to stop civil actions where pro-life advocates peaceably sit in front of the door of an abortion facility Post this

In August 2023, using the FACE Act, the Biden Department of Justice jailed pro-life activist Lauren Handy, who is represented by Thomas More Society. [United States v. Handy, Criminal Action 22-096 (CKK) (D.D.C. Aug. 1, 2023)].

Peter Breen, Thomas More Society Executive Vice President and Head of Litigation, explained how, in his opinion, the Biden Administration is unconstitutionally using the law to target the free speech of pro-life individuals—punishing them for their peaceful protest of abortion vendors.

"The FACE Act really is intended to stop civil actions where pro-life advocates peaceably sit in front of the door of an abortion facility," Breen shared. "These peaceful sit-ins draw their genesis from the American Civil Rights movement. The FACE Act turned that into a federal crime, which is a great shame as there are local laws to deal with trespassing."

"The problem is that the Biden Administration has charged these peaceful protestors with a ten-year felony 'conspiracy against rights' and treated them worse than major drug dealers," Breen stated. "In an act of major overreach, the Biden Department of Justice has also labeled this as a crime of violence, heaping on the unjust persecution of these brave civilians who have exercised their right to speak out against abortion."

Lawyers from Thomas More Society will comprise a legal panel at the prestigious Law of Life Summit, presented on January 18, 2024, at the March for Life Expo. Details on the expo, running January 17 to 19, 2024, are available at https://marchforlife.org/expo.

