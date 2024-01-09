2024 Marks Sixty Years of Excellence for B2B Branding and Marketing Firm Delia Associates

Delia Associates, with offices in Whitehouse, NJ is a leader specializing in B2B brand development and digital marketing. Widely acknowledged as the place "Where b2b brands go to grow," it is proudly celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024.
WHITEHOUSE, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding in 1964 by Michael A. Delia, the company has been at the forefront of innovative media and marketing services, and solutions, navigating businesses through challenging economic times and helping them achieve sustainable sales and growth. Its proprietary brand strategy and development platform, the Brand Leadership Solution®, has helped more than 150 b2b brands achieve absolute distinction and competitive superiority.
Reflecting on the journey, second-generation owner, and current President of Delia Associates, Ed Delia expressed gratitude for the trust and collaboration of clients over the years. "Celebrating 60 years in business is a testament to the resilience, adaptability, and commitment of the entire Delia Associates team. We are truly grateful for the partnerships we've formed with our clients and look forward to continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence in the years ahead."
The company's success story is built on a foundation of strategic thinking, creativity, and a client-centric approach. Delia Associates continues to work with a diverse range of companies, from startups to Fortune 500 companies in business sectors that include, packaging, healthcare, industrial technology and manufacturing, professional services, construction and allied trades, and many others.
ABOUT DELIA ASSOCIATES
Delia Associates, in Whitehouse NJ, is the award-winning branding and marketing firm, is "Where b2b brands go to grow." Since 1964, and across two generations of family leadership, the firm has enabled companies in all economic sectors to achieve sustainable marketplace success and exponential growth. The firm's proprietary Brand Leadership Solution® is a unique brand-based marketing platform. In-house competencies include strategic brand development, digital communications, website development, trade show marketing and support, advertising, content development, and social and search marketing.
For more information, please visit http://www.delianet.com.
For additional press information, please contact:
Ilena Della Ventura
Delia Associates
T. 908-534-9044
E. [email protected]
Media Contact
Ilena, Delia Associates, 9084728251, [email protected], delianet.com
SOURCE Delia Associates
