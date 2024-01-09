2024 Marks Sixty Years of Excellence for B2B Branding and Marketing Firm Delia Associates

"Celebrating 60 years in business is a testament to the commitment of the entire Delia Associates team. We are truly grateful for the partnerships we've formed with our clients and look forward to continuing our legacy in the years ahead." - Delia Associates President, Ed Delia Post this

The company's success story is built on a foundation of strategic thinking, creativity, and a client-centric approach. Delia Associates continues to work with a diverse range of companies, from startups to Fortune 500 companies in business sectors that include, packaging, healthcare, industrial technology and manufacturing, professional services, construction and allied trades, and many others.

ABOUT DELIA ASSOCIATES

Delia Associates, in Whitehouse NJ, is the award-winning branding and marketing firm, is "Where b2b brands go to grow." Since 1964, and across two generations of family leadership, the firm has enabled companies in all economic sectors to achieve sustainable marketplace success and exponential growth. The firm's proprietary Brand Leadership Solution® is a unique brand-based marketing platform. In-house competencies include strategic brand development, digital communications, website development, trade show marketing and support, advertising, content development, and social and search marketing.

For more information, please visit http://www.delianet.com.

