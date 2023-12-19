2024 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award Finalists & Honorable Mentions Announced

Six outstanding roofing professionals compete for Best of the Best Recognition.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roofing Alliance proudly announces the 2023-24 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards finalists and honorable mention recipients. The winners for Outstanding Performance and Leadership, Outstanding Community Involvement and the recipient of Professional Roofing's Best of the Best, a recognition co-sponsored by OMG Roofing Products and Professional Roofing magazine, will be announced during the NRCA's Awards Ceremony on Feb. 7, 2024, at the International Roofing Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Through the MVP Award program, the Roofing Alliance honors leadership in the field. Roofing contractors nominate field roofing workers, foremen or superintendents. Distributors and supplier firms nominate warehouse employees, warehouse foremen, drivers or equipment operators. Individuals can be nominated for their outstanding performance and leadership or outstanding community involvement. Since the program's inception more than 20 years ago, 764 employees have been nominated and 285 winners and finalists have been recognized.

The 2024 MVP Award Finalists include:

Jeffrey Cypher , driver, Beacon Building Products, Braddock, Pennsylvania

, driver, Beacon Building Products, Jose Escobar , superintendent, Centimark Corporation, Houston, Texas

, superintendent, Centimark Corporation, Daniel Gochenauer , foreman, GSM Roofing, Ephrata, Pennsylvania

, foreman, GSM Roofing, Obed Hernandez , foreman, Wagner Roofing Company, Hyattsville, Maryland

, foreman, Wagner Roofing Company, Luis Villalta , field worker, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing LLC, Irvine, California

, field worker, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing LLC, Gerardo Rodriguez , superintendent, Nations Roof, Villa Park, Illinois

The 2024 MVP Honorable Mention Recipients include:

Jesus Andres , superintendent, Madsen Roofing & Waterproofing Inc., Sacramento, California

, superintendent, Madsen Roofing & Waterproofing Inc., Kevin Buchanan , equipment operation, OMG Roofing Products, Agawam, Massachusetts

, equipment operation, OMG Roofing Products, Alejandro Garcia Hernandez , superintendent, Bliss Roofing Inc., Clackamas, Oregon

, superintendent, Bliss Roofing Inc., Samuel Pichardo , foreman, Rike Roofing Services Inc., Fort Mill, South Carolina

, foreman, Rike Roofing Services Inc., Tony Poblete , superintendent, Wagner Roofing Company, Hyattsville, Maryland

, superintendent, Wagner Roofing Company, Blas Vega , field worker, MGC Roofing & Construction Inc., Sanford, Florida

Best of the Best Award

MVP award recipients also vie for the distinguished title of Professional Roofing's Best of the Best. In collaboration with OMG Roofing Products Inc. of Agawam, Massachusetts, Professional Roofing magazine proudly co-sponsors this prestigious recognition.

The coveted title of Best of the Best comes with a special prize and the added distinction of being featured in a comprehensive article within Professional Roofing magazine. This exclusive spotlight not only acknowledges the winner's exceptional contributions but also provides a platform to share their insights, expertise and success story with a broader audience. It's an opportunity for the industry to celebrate excellence, learn from the best and inspire future generations of roofing professionals.

For more information about the Roofing Alliance or the Most Valuable Player Awards, please contact Alison L. LaValley, CAE at [email protected] or visit roofingalliance.net.

About the Roofing Alliance

The Roofing Alliance is committed to shaping the industry's future by funding education, research, scholarships and philanthropic initiatives—all for the purpose of securing the industry's future excellence. Composed of 194 members representing extraordinary leaders from the contracting, manufacturing, distribution and service provider communities, the Roofing Alliance has committed $15 million to enhance the performance and long-term viability of the industry and allocated more than $6 million to fund 54 research, education, technical and philanthropic programs and projects. Serving as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance members are focused on giving back and supporting high-quality educational programs and ensuring timely and forward-thinking industry responses to major economic and technological issues. For more information about Roofing Alliance initiatives, visit roofingalliance.net.

