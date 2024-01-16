2024 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Awards Season Launches with Introduction of New Honor

Annual Awards Introduce New Category Recognizing Late Community Development Legend Bob Ibanez

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novogradac is now accepting submissions for the 2024 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Awards in four categories, including the Robert E. Ibanez Award introduced this year. Nominations are due March 1.

The Robert E. Ibanez Award honors the late Bob Ibanez, who died in April 2023. Ibanez, previously the New Markets Tax Credit program manager at the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, spent five years as a senior manager with Novogradac, among other roles in his long community development career.

The Robert E. Ibanez Award commemorates outstanding achievement in community development as demonstrated by an individual's vision, leadership, innovation and impact in advancing the mission of community development.

In addition to the Robert E. Ibanez Award, Novogradac's 2024 honors also recognize excellence in the following categories:

Developments of Distinction for affordable housing,

QLICIs of the Year for use of new markets tax credit financing, and

Historic Rehabilitation.

Each category has multiple sub-categories, with specific types of properties receiving awards. To make a nomination, go to Novogradac's awards page and click on the appropriate category. Novogradac will recognize a winner and an honorable mention in each category.

Honorees receive national recognition, including coverage in the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits and presentation of an award at a 2024 Novogradac conference. Winners also receive recognition on Novogradac's social media accounts and complimentary registration to the related Novogradac event.

Novogradac will present the Robert E. Ibanez and QLICI awards June 6-7 at the Novogradac 2024 Spring New Markets Tax Credit Conference at the Fairmont D.C. in Washington, D.C.; the Developments of Distinction Sept. 26-27 at the Novogradac 2024 Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference at the Four Seasons New Orleans in New Orleans; and the Historic Preservation awards Oct. 10-11 at the Novogradac 2024 Historic Tax Credit Conference at the InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

For more information about the 2024 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Awards, visit http://www.novoco.com/events/awards or contact Novogradac at [email protected].

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has grown to more than 760 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

