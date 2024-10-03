2024 Operations Talent Study Research Study Now Available: Report Identifies Shifting Trends

The results of a national research study on the very specialized topic of Operations human resources is now available in a published report by the Operations Council.
CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results of a national research study on the very specialized topic of Operations human resources is now available in a published report by the Operations Council. Based on a 2024 national survey of chief operating officers (COOs) and other operations executives, the study report can be downloaded here.
Key findings include confident hiring outlooks despite challenging economic environments; significant decreases in Remote work models driven by return to office (RTO) initiatives; a shift to an "Employers Market" with easing recruitment challenges; and sharp increases in Benefits and Perks to support retention.
"The 2024 State of Operations Talent Study identifies trends and insights into the very specialized topic of operations human resources", states Neil Brown, Chief Operating Officer of the Operations Council. "The results of the second annual research study and corresponding roundtable panel are operating executive must-reads."
Download the complimentary 2024 State of Operations Talent Study Report here.
A panel of operations executives analyzed and debated the results during a recent Operations Talent Roundtable Panel that can viewed here.
ABOUT the Operations Council
Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, peer networking and recognition. Programs include a national Operations Career Center, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO Pinnacle™ Awards. Publishing includes webcasts and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers. Strategic research studies include the annual Operations Sentiment™ Study, Operations Talent™ Study, and COO 2030™ Predictions Panel. For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.
