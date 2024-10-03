2024 Operations Talent Study Research Study Now Available: Report Identifies Shifting Trends

"The 2024 State of Operations Talent Study identifies trends and insights into the very specialized topic of operations human resources", states Neil Brown, Chief Operating Officer of the Operations Council. Post this

"The 2024 State of Operations Talent Study identifies trends and insights into the very specialized topic of operations human resources", states Neil Brown, Chief Operating Officer of the Operations Council. "The results of the second annual research study and corresponding roundtable panel are operating executive must-reads."

Download the complimentary 2024 State of Operations Talent Study Report here.

A panel of operations executives analyzed and debated the results during a recent Operations Talent Roundtable Panel that can viewed here.

ABOUT the Operations Council

Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, peer networking and recognition. Programs include a national Operations Career Center, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO Pinnacle™ Awards. Publishing includes webcasts and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers. Strategic research studies include the annual Operations Sentiment™ Study, Operations Talent™ Study, and COO 2030™ Predictions Panel. For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

