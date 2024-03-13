2024 Product Guide: The AI & Data Issue Unveiled by Products That Count, World's Leading Product Organization

"Great tools are the Product Manager's secret weapon, essential for staying ahead in the competitive market landscape." Post this

"Great tools are the Product Manager's secret weapon, essential for staying ahead in the competitive market landscape," said SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count. "We congratulate these winners on defining product excellence in AI & Data in 2024."

This year's edition of the Product Guide is particularly focused on AI & Data, showcasing the following key highlights:

Explosive Growth: Witnessing a remarkable surge from 650 to 6,000 nominations in just five years, the Product Guide anticipates a projected 10X increase to 15,000 nominations by 2027, affirming the growing significance of product management in businesses worldwide. Meteoric Rise of AI: AI nominations constitute a staggering 67% of nominations, reflecting a substantial leap from the previous year's 20%. This surge underscores the strategic adoption of AI technologies by Fortune 1000 companies across diverse industries to enhance efficiency and productivity. Data Governance Imperative: The proliferation of data management solutions underscores the critical importance of robust data governance strategies. Product organizations are increasingly prioritizing data management as a competitive edge, especially in regulated sectors like healthcare and finance. The Great Reskilling: Product leaders are recalibrating hiring criteria to seek professionals adept at leveraging tools for efficient product development. The emphasis is on building and launching products with minimal engineering involvement, leveraging insights from diverse customer feedback sources. The Dawn of AI-First: Amidst Fortune 1000 companies ramping up AI budgets for operational efficiency, a select group of entrepreneurs are spearheading AI-first companies, poised to disrupt core industries and drive transformative change.

The 2024 Product Guide coincides with the unveiling of the winners of the 7th Annual Product Awards in AI & Data, recognizing exemplary contributions that are reshaping the future of innovation. Products That Count extends its sincere gratitude to the sponsors of the 7th Annual Product Awards, Capgemini, a leading innovation consultancy, and Mighty Capital, a venture capital powerhouse.

For more information and to access the 2024 Product Guide, visit https://productsthatcount.com/?p=34264

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products that Count, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to fostering product excellence. Through its prestigious Awards, which inspire over 500,000 product managers, and its commitment to honoring outstanding products and the professionals behind them, Products That Count accelerates the careers of over 30% of Product Managers worldwide by offering exceptional programming, including award-winning podcasts and popular newsletters, at no cost. Serving as a trusted advisor to CPOs at Fortune 1000 companies, it shares key insights from innovative firms such as Capgemini, SoFi, and Amplitude, translating product success into business success. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com.

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

In just 5 years, Mighty Capital has emerged as the preferred firm for Series A funding among product-first companies. Leveraging exclusive access to a platform engaging over 300,000 product managers worldwide, Mighty Capital identifies emerging trends and high-performing teams early on, offering substantial value to its portfolio companies, including introductions to top product talent, customers, and potential acquirers. Praised by companies like Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) as providing unparalleled value for investment, Mighty Capital continues to make significant contributions to the product ecosystem. Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

