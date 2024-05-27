2024 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

"Customers are the driving force behind any successful software platform. We are proud to honor those SaaS platforms that prioritize customer satisfaction above all else." Post this

"Customers are the driving force behind any successful software platform. We are proud to honor those SaaS platforms that prioritize customer satisfaction above all else," said Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE. "In an ever-growing market of vendors, our data-driven award methodology highlights those who consistently deliver superior customer outcomes, setting them apart from the rest."

As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

The 2024 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:

OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS

Overall, SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, and third-party analyst research, among other criteria.

With the continued growth in entries and competition to the APPEALIE SaaS Awards, the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories and customer segment.

Customer Segment: Enterprise

Analytics + Business Intelligence:

ChurnZero

Collaboration & Productivity:

Eptura

Workato

Customer Service:

Birdeye

ChurnZero

MaintainX

Development + DevOps:

SmartBear

HR + Learning:

BrainStorm Inc

Fuel50

Legion Technologies

Submittable

IT Management + Operations:

BigPanda

Marketing:

Alida Inc.

Birdeye

Movable Ink

Supply Chain & Logistics:

Everstream Analytics

Vertical Industry:

Legion Technologies

Customer Segment: Small Business + Mid-Market

Analytics + Business Intelligence:

ChurnZero

Collaboration & Productivity:

Birdeye

ChurnZero

Customer Service:

MaintainX

Development + DevOps:

Birdeye

ERP + Finance:

FinQuery

Marketing:

automotiveMastermind

Phonexa

Sales:

automotiveMastermind

Xactly

Vertical Industry:

Lexipol

SaaS Customer Success Award Winners:

Alida Inc.

Banzai

Birdeye

ChurnZero

Invia Pty. Ltd

Marchex

MONVY

Pushpay

SolarWinds

Workato

SELECTED SAAS AWARD WINNER PERSPECTIVES:

"We are honored to receive the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS Award," said Phonexa CMO Talar Malakian. "We're committed to building the best marketing software for the affiliate and performance marketing industries. Our team's dedication to excellence and customer success continues to propel us forward, and we are excited to build on this momentum."

"We are incredibly honored to receive the APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award for Monvy®. This honor reflects the dedication and effort put in by our team as the valuable benefits our solution brings to our customers. Moving forward we are committed to pushing boundaries and delivering services that enable businesses to reach their goals with ease and effectiveness. We extend our gratitude to APPEALIE and to our loyal customers for their support and confidence in Monvy®."

"At SolarWinds, we are committed to enriching our customers' lives by helping them accelerate their business transformations and meet the performance challenges of today's complex hybrid IT and multi-cloud environments. We are excited that this commitment to customer success has been recognized by our peers, and we're honored to have been named a winner of the SaaS Customer Success Award at the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards!"

"We are honored that SmartBear has been recognized as the overall SaaS Award winner in the Development + DevOps Category – Enterprise in the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards," said Vineeta Puranik, SVP, Engineering and DevOps at SmartBear. "We remain dedicated to pioneering innovation in software development, embracing AI's transformative potential, as we continue to empower development teams worldwide with visibility into end-to-end quality, enabling exceptional user experiences."

"We're thrilled with winning the APPEALIE award for the third consecutive year, especially amidst the positive feedback we've received from across our customer base on the GenAI innovation that's seen as a game changer in accelerating the time to insights. This award is really an acknowledgment of the extraordinary effort and teamwork across our entire company. Not only that, but it highlights our dedication to leading in this new era of market research and fostering human centricity in ways previously unimaginable." - Adam Mertz, Chief Growth Officer at Discuss

"At BigPanda, we are committed to empowering the teams that keep the digital world running. We're honored to be recognized as the winner of Appealie SaaS's IT Management + Operations award – it's a strong validation of the work we are doing to transform IT Operations with AI. We're proud to be at the cutting edge of IT Operations, leveraging AI to enable a future with faster incident resolution and without stressful outages." – Assaf Resnick, Founder and CEO at BigPanda

"Our customer success team is intentional about taking a human-centric approach to proactively solve problems and pain points throughout the customer journey," said Rachel Stanley, VP of Customer Experience at Banzai. "Receiving this award highlights Banzai's dedication to optimizing customer touchpoints, providing empathetic support and setting customers up to achieve their goals."

"BrainStorm is honored to be recognized as the Overall SaaS Award winner in the HR & Learning Category - Enterprise at the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Awards. At BrainStorm, we are committed to innovating the way learning teams engage, onboard, and educate both employees and customers. Our focus is on driving effective behavior change through our education platform, and this APPEALIE award serves as a milestone in our journey towards redefining the model of enterprise learning."

"Everstream is honored to be named a 2024 APPEALIE SaaS + Software Award winner for Enterprise Supply Chain & Logistics," said Paige Cox, Chief Product Officer at Everstream Analytics. "For an industry that is all too familiar with disruption and risk, our team is consistently seeking new ways to enable sustainable and resilient global supply chains with our AI-powered multi-tier risk-optimized insight-to-action capabilities."

"We are really proud to be committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations on their skills transformation journey. To have this recognized by APPLEALIE in the HR & Learning category is an honor. This award is testament to the positive impact Workforce Insights is making for organizations in powering data-led decision making through deep insights. We look forward to continuing to drive excellence and set new standards in the industry." – Anne Fulton, CEO at Fuel50

"We are honored to be named a winner for the 2024 APPEALIE SaaS award in the Customer Success category and the Overall SaaS award winner in the Collaboration & Productivity category. It is a testament to the time and dedication our team invests in democratizing automation and the critical role we believe our platform plays in ushering in a new era of making the complex simple with AI and enterprise orchestration. We are committed to helping our customers across industries streamline business processes and drive efficiency at scale." – Vijay Tella, CEO and co-founder of Workato

