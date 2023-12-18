2024 Salt Lake Home Show Kicks Off Friday, January 5 with HGTV's Tamara Day of Bargain Mansions and HGTV's The Laundry Guy

The show's lineup is extraordinary, featuring such guests as Tamara Day of HGTV's and Magnolia Network's Bargain Mansions and HGTV's Patric Richardson of The Laundry Guy. Post this

In addition to Tamara Day, we're also pleased that Patric Richardson, host of HGTV's The Laundry Guy will make his debut in Utah at this year's show. Patric started sharing his expertise at his much talked about, and often sold out, Laundry Camps, teaching people new and better ways to care for all their apparel and home textiles. These camps sparked a revolution, prompting a book, Laundry Love, now in its fourth printing and a television show, The Laundry Guy on HGTV and Discovery+. Patric has been featured in both local and national media including Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Washington Post, Better Homes and Gardens, Good Morning LA, the Wall Street Journal, NBC Nightly News, The New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, and internationally with the BBC and The Globe. Home show visitors will have the opportunity to ask Richardson questions and check out his laundry tips when he appears LIVE on the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.

But that's not all, this season, the Salt Lake Home Show will feature over 250 trusted local experts to help home show visitors gather inspiration for their own homes and get the professional assistance they need for their next home project. There is plenty of free parking, including a shuttle service, available at the Mountain America Expo Center.

The Salt Lake Home Show, presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, January 5, 2024 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. Sunday, January 7, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Box Office

Adults 13+(Door) $13.00 Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00 Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)



Buy Online & Save**

Adults 13+ (Online) $11.00 ($2 savings off the box office price)

** Advance Adult Admission will be at the $11 discounted rate through January 4, 2024. Starting the opening day of the show the price will increase to $13 online, same as box office pricing.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 5, 2024.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.

About Marketplace Events

Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces more than 75 consumer shows in North America including home, garden, holiday and wedding shows. The 75+ combined events, in 35 markets, currently attract 22,000 exhibitors, 2 million attendees and another 3 million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. For a full list of upcoming events visit http://www.marketplaceevents.com.

Media Contact

Melinda Meier, FUEL Marketing, 801-484-2888, [email protected]

SOURCE Salt Lake Home Show