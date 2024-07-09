2024 SANS SOC Survey Reveals Critical Trends and Technologies in Cyber Defense

"This survey is a benchmark for organizations striving to enhance their cybersecurity operations. By understanding the best practices and common challenges SOCs face, businesses can better prepare to defend against cyber threats and optimize their security measures." Post this

SOC reports, like the one derived from this survey, are pivotal in providing a centralized view of an organization's cybersecurity posture. They help identify potential security threats, document incidents, and track the effectiveness of SOC teams' efforts. Such reports are crucial for continuous risk assessment, compliance with regulatory standards, and ensuring business continuity by mitigating the impact of cyber incidents.

Key Findings:

Top Technology – Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR): EDR technology stands out with a GPA of 3.1, highlighting its essential role in SOC operations.

Lowest Technology – AI Generative (GPT): AI Generative technologies scored the lowest with a GPA of 1.8, indicating integration and effectiveness challenges within SOC environments.

Decline in TLS Interception: A significant 34% of respondents reported not using any TLS interception to inspect HTTPS or other encrypted communications, up from 25% in 2023, raising concerns about visibility into encrypted traffic.

"These findings highlight both the advancements and persistent challenges within SOCs," said Crowley. "Understanding which technologies are favored and which ones fall short is crucial for organizations aiming to enhance their cybersecurity posture."

The survey also revealed that 67% of respondents provide metrics to senior management to justify SOC resources. The activities performed within SOCs show a strong consensus on their essential capabilities, with nearly every respondent engaging in all critical functions, from alerting to threat hunting.

"What do we consider a SOC? This survey confirms that there is a strong consensus on SOC capabilities. Nearly every respondent performs all the essential activities in some capacity," Crowley added. "The detailed metrics and insights from this survey are invaluable for anyone who interacts with, works in, or oversees a SOC."

