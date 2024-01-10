2024 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards Panel of Judges Announced

"The satellite industry has brought remarkable technological advancements to market over the past year. It is inspiring to witness how the user community is leveraging these solutions to grow and advance their respective industries." Lisa Dreher, President, MSUA Post this

"We have already begun to receive nominations. Organizations and companies using and providing satellite solutions are eligible to be nominated for the 2024 award categories. The awards nominations are open now through 11:59pm on January 26, 2024," continues Dreher.

Awards for the top satellite mobile innovations of 2024 will be awarded during the annual Mobile Satellite Users Association luncheon gala on March 19, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. during SATELLITE 2024.

MSUA 2024 Satellite Mobile Innovations Awards Judges

Natalia Larrea Brito , US Director, Euroconsult

, US Director, Euroconsult Antonio Franchi , Head of 5G/6G NTN Programme Office, European Space Agency (ESA)

, Head of 5G/6G NTN Programme Office, European Space Agency (ESA) Christine Joseph , Special Advisor, NOAA Office of Space Commerce

, Special Advisor, NOAA Office of Space Commerce Silvano Payne , Founder & CEO, SatNews Publishers

, Founder & CEO, SatNews Publishers Chris Quilty , Founder, Quilty Space

The MSUA 2024 Satellite Mobile Innovation Award categories include:

Company to Watch

Chairman's Award for Outstanding Innovation

Aerospace Mobile Innovation

Land Mobile Innovation

Maritime Mobile Innovation

Government Mobile Innovation

Environment, Social, Governance Impact Innovation

Top Mobile Marketing Campaign

Startup Mobile Innovation

New Space Mobile Innovation

Mobile User Experience Innovation

Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution (only end users can be nominated for this award)

Industrial IoT Innovation – NEW!

Satcoms Cybersecurity Innovation – NEW!

Software Defined Network Innovation – NEW!

Space Sustainability Innovation ­– NEW!

Satellite Artificial Intelligence Innovation – NEW!

On-Orbit Connectivity Innovation – NEW!

Submit a Nomination Now

To sponsor the event or obtain tickets submit a request using the online registration form. Nominations and sponsorships for this special awards program are open now and more information can be obtained at msua.org/awards.

MSUA members receive complimentary nominations for the awards program. Non-members pay a $500 per category submission fee. To apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join or contact [email protected].

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | [email protected]

For more information visit https://www.msua.org.

ABOUT MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.

Lisa Dreher, Mobile Satellite Users Association, [email protected], https://www.msua.org/

