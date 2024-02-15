2024 Single Family Office Database Profiles Nearly 1,000 Firms

Massinvestor is excited to announce the launch of its 2024 Family Office Database, which profiles nearly 1,000 Single Family Offices.

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Massinvestor is excited to announce the launch of its 2024 Family Office Database https://massinvestor.3dcartstores.com/FamilyOfficeDatabase, which profiles nearly 1,000 Single Family Offices of super-wealthy families, actively making investments in Private Equity, Venture Capital, Hedge Funds, Operating Businesses, Real Estate, and Entertainment.

Profiling hard-to-find, U.S. based Single Family Offices, the Family Office Database is the definitive resource for professionals looking to research and make contact with elusive High Net Worth Family Offices doing deals.

The Family Office Database is unique in that it concentrates on Single Family Offices, as opposed to Multi-Family.

Editor Michael Stern commented on this distinction: "While other Family Office products will make claims of having 'thousands' of profiles, their lists are often inaccurate," Stern explained. "They will include entities that are poorly researched, aren't actually family offices; and are instead money managers, charitable concerns, or other types of financial institutions. Most 'Multi-Family' Offices are simply investment advisors providing concierge services."

Created by experienced researchers, the Family Office Database offers extensive data sets. Profiles contain complete contact information (phone, fax, web site), summary of each Family Office, industry focus, stage specialty, portfolio companies, and the investment team (including email addresses of most partners).

A one-year Family Office Database subscription is continuously updated with new firms, partners and portfolio companies. Users can perform filtered searches and export data an unlimited number of times to PDF and Excel.

A single-user subscription is just $695.00. The Database is exclusively available at https://massinvestor.3dcartstores.com/FamilyOfficeDatabase.

About The Family Office Database

The Family Office Database https://familyofficedata.net/ is the definitive resource for professionals seeking to research and make contact with Family Offices of the super-wealthy. The Database is published by Massinvestor, which has a 20-year history of publishing data on the Venture Capital and Private Equity industry.

