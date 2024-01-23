2024 SPE International Polyolefins Conference Announces Keynote Speakers, Tutorial Speakers, and Program

The SPE International Polyolefins Conference brings together producers, suppliers, processors, marketers, application developers, regulators, and thought leaders in polyolefin technology from around the world. It is the biggest polymer conference in the world dedicated to Polyolefins. The 2024 SPE International Polyolefins Conference will be held at the Galveston Convention Center in Texas on February 18-21, 2024.
HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 SPE International Conference (February 18-21), the largest polymer conference in the world dedicated to Polyolefins, announces their program with over 130 talks. The conference brings together producers, suppliers, processors, marketers, application developers, regulators, and thought leaders in polyolefin technology from around the world. Besides the technical talks, the conference will have a Sunday afternoon tutorial, 50+ Exhibitor Booths, 11 Sponsors, two Networking Socials, a Student Poster Competition, and over 1,000 people who are expected to attend. The Conference will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, TX overlooking the Gulf of Mexico with many hotels and restaurants in close proximity.
The program will consist of talks in the following areas:
- Additives & Stabilizers
- Regulatory, Sustainability and Environment
- Advanced Recycling
- Mechanical Recycling
- Sorting recycle material
- Rheology
- Characterization and Analytical Analysis
- Foam technology and application
- Short carbon fiber reinforcement
- Light weight injection molding
- Film and Packaging Applications
- Thermoplastic Elastomers and Applications
- Building and Infrastructure Applications
- Automotive and Durable Applications
The full program can be seen at https://site.pheedloop.com/event/IPOC2024/schedule
The Keynote Speakers will be:
- Venki Chandrashekar, VP, Research and Technology-Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, "Propelling Circularity and Climate Action Through Innovation and Technology"
- Anne-Marie Boulay, Professor at Polytechnique Montreal and General Director of the International Life Cycle Consortium of the CIRAIG, "Life Cycle Assessment as a Tool to Help Avoid Misconceptions Around the Environmental Performance of Plastics and their Alternatives"
- Alison Keane, President and CEO Flexible Packaging Associations, "State of the Flexible Packaging Industry – Policy Driving Innovations"
The Tutorial Speakers will be:
- Anson Wong, DuPont, Mark Barger, DuPont, "Thermoplastic Foam Material Science, Technology, and Applications"
- Rigoberto Advincula, Governor's Chair Professor at UT/Knoxville, "AI/ML Strategies in the 3D/4D Printing of Polymers and Polyolefins"
- Mike Levy, Market Director, Sustainability and GHG Consulting, "Tutorial on Life Cycle Assessment and Circularity"
For more information about the conference go to www.polyolefinsconference.org. The Conference will be primarily an in-person conference but you can also participate in the conference virtually.
