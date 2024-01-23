2024 SPE International Polyolefins Conference Announces Keynote Speakers, Tutorial Speakers, and Program

The SPE International Polyolefins Conference brings together producers, suppliers, processors, marketers, application developers, regulators, and thought leaders in polyolefin technology from around the world. It is the biggest polymer conference in the world dedicated to Polyolefins. The 2024 SPE International Polyolefins Conference will be held at the Galveston Convention Center in Texas on February 18-21, 2024.

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 SPE International Conference (February 18-21), the largest polymer conference in the world dedicated to Polyolefins, announces their program with over 130 talks. The conference brings together producers, suppliers, processors, marketers, application developers, regulators, and thought leaders in polyolefin technology from around the world. Besides the technical talks, the conference will have a Sunday afternoon tutorial, 50+ Exhibitor Booths, 11 Sponsors, two Networking Socials, a Student Poster Competition, and over 1,000 people who are expected to attend. The Conference will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, TX overlooking the Gulf of Mexico with many hotels and restaurants in close proximity.