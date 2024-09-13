2024 State of Hispanic Report Highlights Decade of Hispanic Wealth Growth

"As we enter the next decade, the Hispanic Wealth Project is well-positioned to lead the process of closing the wealth gap and ensuring continued economic mobility in the Hispanic Community," says Sara Rodriguez, Chairperson of the Hispanic Wealth Project. Post this

The 2024 report also addresses the misconceptions that fuel misleading narratives about Hispanic economic contributions. It debunks these myths with data-driven insights to better understand and encourage greater investment in Hispanic businesses and communities.

Myth 1: The wealth gap between Hispanic households and non-Hispanic White households is growing.

Fact: While the nominal difference in median net worth remains significant, the proportional wealth gap has shrunk by nearly half since 2013. The gap narrows even further among households headed by individuals under 35, demonstrating the rapid economic advancement of younger Hispanics.

Myth 2: Hispanics predominantly purchase real estate in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

Fact: In 2023, 71 percent of real estate purchases financed by Hispanic borrowers were in middle and upper-income census tracts. Hispanic homebuyers are also concentrated in high-cost areas and purchase homes younger than their non-Hispanic counterparts.

Myth 3: Very few Hispanic-owned businesses are employer firms.

Fact: Hispanic-owned employer businesses are growing ten times the overall employer businesses, with a 26.1 percent increase since 2017. These firms are leading the market in growth across multiple dimensions, including the number of firms, employees, and revenue.

Myth 4: A high percentage of Hispanics are unbanked and don't utilize financial services.

Fact: Nearly all Hispanic households (96 percent) have a transactional account with a bank or financial services provider, indicating a strong foundation for financial engagement and cross-selling opportunities within the community.

Myth 5: Hispanics don't have enough wealth to pass to their heirs, so they don't need an estate plan.

Fact: 1.2 million Hispanic households boast over $1 million net worth. Collectively, Hispanic households control $8 trillion in assets, underscoring the importance of estate planning in safeguarding and transferring wealth to future generations.

"As we enter the next decade, the Hispanic Wealth Project is well-positioned to lead the process of closing the wealth gap and ensuring continued economic mobility in the Hispanic Community," says Sara Rodriguez, Chairperson of the Hispanic Wealth Project. "The 2024 State of Hispanic Wealth Report not only celebrates the milestone we set in 2014 but also serves as a roadmap for continued prosperity by 2034."

About the Hispanic Wealth Project:

The Hispanic Wealth Project™ (HWP™), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is committed to empowering Latinos to fully participate and prosper in the U.S. economy through education, small business development, and sustainable homeownership.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2024 policy priorities here.

