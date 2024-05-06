2024 State of Operations Talent Study: Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

The 2024 State of Operations Talent Study is announced with a mission to identify the challenges and strategies for managing human resources in rapidly changing work environments. The study will focus on hiring expectations, recruitment and retention, and benchmark Onsite, Remote and Hybrid work environments. The results of the research study will be previewed at a July 16, 2024 webcast (see more information below).
CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 State of Operations Talent Study is announced with a mission to identify the challenges and strategies for managing human resources in rapidly changing work environments. The study will focus on hiring expectations, recruitment and retention, and benchmark Onsite, Remote and Hybrid work environments. The results of the research study will be previewed at a July 16, 2024 webcast (see more information below).
COOs and related Operations professionals can participate in this important study by taking a brief, anonymous and strictly confidential survey and receive a complimentary copy of the Study Report here.
"Our annual Operations Talent Study will identify trends and new insights into managing significant challenges", states Neil Brown, COO of the Operations Council. "COOs and Operations executives can benchmark peers by participating in the survey, webcast panel, and the study report."
The 2024 Operations Talent Study Results – Webcast Panel will include subject matter experts to be announced. Moderated by Neil Brown.
To take the brief and confidential survey, the 2024 State of Operations Talent Study, click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/operations-talent-study-2024
To register for the complimentary July 16, 2024 webcast panel discussion, click here.
ABOUT the Operations Council
Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, peer networking and recognition. Programs include a national Career Center, research on trending topics, informative articles and whitepapers, webcasts and roundtable panels, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO of the Year™ Awards. Operations Council publishes the annual COO/Operations Sentiment™ Study, the annual Operations Talent™ Study, COO 2027™ Predictions Panel, the COO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the COO Spending/Budget Index™ (SBI). For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.
Media Contact
Heather Rowney, Operations Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://operationscouncil.org/
SOURCE Operations Council
