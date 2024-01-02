2024 Travel Rates Slashed with Divi Resorts' All-Winter-Long Sale

"Whether it's a last-minute winter escape or a well-deserved 2024 adventure, everyone could use a sunny vacation after a busy year. This sale is your opportunity to plan and book 2024 vacations at a discount so there's room in your budget for fun island excursions and luxurious resort amenities." Post this

Whether you're seeking poolside paradise, underwater exploration, family fun, or romantic scenery, there are rooms, suites, and amenities for you; Divi Resorts has it all. With room-only, bed and breakfast, and all-inclusive options, Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or for families who need space to spread out in large suites. Plus, kids 12 and under stay and eat free on bed and breakfast and all-inclusive stays!*

The starting rates for this sale are:

To take advantage of this sale, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm and use promo code WINTER24 for travel through December 20, 2024. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

In addition to these enticing discounts, Divi Resorts offers:

Three convenient ways to pay, including a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay-over-time program* for qualified purchasers

Extra savings when bundling room and airfare together

An excellent cancellation policy that allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days before arrival without fees or penalties

Guestbook cash rewards program to save up to 5% more

Optional travel insurance

Travel agent rates

About Divi Resorts:

For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

