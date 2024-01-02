2024 Travel Rates Slashed with Divi Resorts' All-Winter-Long Sale

Get up to 30% off on 2024 getaways to Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warm up this winter and make sunny plans for 2024 with Divi Resorts' winter sale, featuring exclusive discounts on travel from now through December 20, 2024, on Caribbean vacations to Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. From now until March 18, 2024, travelers can score up to 25% off stays of up to 5 nights or up to 30% off of 6 nights or more with promo code WINTER24.
"Whether it's a last-minute winter escape or a well-deserved 2024 adventure, we know that everyone could use a good sunny vacation after a busy year," says Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts' President and COO. "This winter sale makes it more opportune than ever to plan and book 2024 vacations at a discount, so there's room in your budget for island excursions like diving and snorkeling in crystal clear waters or enjoying an ATV ride around the island, and resort amenities like great restaurants, ice cold cocktails, tennis, golf, pickleball, water sports, and rejuvenating spa services. This sale also runs in tandem with our Kids 12 and Under Stay and Eat Free program on bed and breakfast and all-inclusive reservations!"
Whether you're seeking poolside paradise, underwater exploration, family fun, or romantic scenery, there are rooms, suites, and amenities for you; Divi Resorts has it all. With room-only, bed and breakfast, and all-inclusive options, Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or for families who need space to spread out in large suites. Plus, kids 12 and under stay and eat free on bed and breakfast and all-inclusive stays!*
The starting rates for this sale are:
- Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Aruba – $386 (Room Only) and $424 (Bed and Breakfast)
- Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba – $286 (Room Only), $336 (Bed and Breakfast), and $313 (All-Inclusive)
- Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba – $286 (Room Only), $336 (Bed and Breakfast), and $313 (All-Inclusive)
- Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados – $211 (Room Only) and $258 (Bed and Breakfast)
- Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Bonaire- $252 (Room Only), $295 (Bed and Breakfast), and $306 (All-Inclusive)
- Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort, St. Croix –$288 (All-Inclusive, Adult Only 18+))
- Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, St. Croix – $304 (All-Inclusive, Adult Only 18+)
- Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten – $261 (Room Only), $300 (Bed and Breakfast), and $283 (All-Inclusive)
- Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St, Maarten — $291 (Room Only), $337 (Bed and Breakfast), $325 (All-Inclusive)
To take advantage of this sale, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm and use promo code WINTER24 for travel through December 20, 2024. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
In addition to these enticing discounts, Divi Resorts offers:
- Three convenient ways to pay, including a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay-over-time program* for qualified purchasers
- Extra savings when bundling room and airfare together
- An excellent cancellation policy that allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days before arrival without fees or penalties
- Guestbook cash rewards program to save up to 5% more
- Optional travel insurance
- Travel agent rates
About Divi Resorts:
For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.
